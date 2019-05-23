NORTH PORT — An incident involving Warm Mineral Springs Park and a woman at the facility has been diffused, according to the city.
Luba Price, of North Port, was served a trespass citation on May 3 at Warm Mineral Springs after officials there complained she was causing a disturbance as she spoke with people in the water.
While the city says the situation is cleared up, and her son acknowledges she’s back in the water, things are still a bit murky.
“We never met with anybody with the city,” her son, Valery Price, said Thursday afternoon. “The city decided to rescind the order.”
But she wasn’t given an apology, although she was “greeted nicely” when she returned on Wednesday and Thursday, her son said.
The situation was caught on North Port Police body cameras with officers acknowledging the facility could have her trespassed after they complained about Price.
Police spoke with her at the scene and — eventually — she left the water. Two North Port officers worked to get her out of the water then talked with her about the complaints.
Officials with the city and Luba came to an agreement over the weekend, according to North Port spokesman Josh Taylor.
In a news release, the city stated the situation began after the management company said she was causing a “’disturbance,” including her blocking the ramp to the water and refusing to listen to the company’s request to move. They have also suggested she often tries to represent herself as being with the city and possibly collecting funds for her talks. She claims none of those issues are true. At this point, the city has no way of substantiating the claims.
The city tried to explain its position in the situation.
“As a responding agency and following State Statute, our officers are not there to make a determination. They are to remove the person the reporting party wants out. They obliged. She was not very cooperative but thankfully the situation ended peacefully,” the news release stated.
North Port City Manager Peter Lear reportedly looked into the situation.
“The city manager reviewed the situation and elected to rescind the no trespass Tuesday. …Ms. Price is now free to return as long as she does not block access for other patrons, does not claim to be with the city, and does not collect funds for her talks.”
Valery Price doesn’t like the insinuation from the city.
“None of this is true,” he said, saying his mother never blocked access, claimed to be from the city nor sought payment.
He called the situation “contrived.”
“There was no legal reason to trespass her at all,” he said. “It was her First Amendment right to be speaking. It is an informal gathering of people, like many others that happen there.”
