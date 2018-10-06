NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Schools students are meeting a variety of characters that will teach them important behavioral lessons, like how to be kind, accept others, use manners and more during the school year.
The cast of 10 characters is known as The Civility Squad and it is being brought to all Sarasota County Schools by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation with the initiative that all students should have safe, positive, and civil schools to attend, every day.
This effort is a revitalization of the foundation’s Because It Matters campaign that sought to improve behavioral outcomes for students and the community.
The goal for this new campaign is to develop skills, values, and motivation to effect positive change in the schools and community.
“We hope that the principles of civility are infused in all aspects of our students lives,” said Debra Giacolone, supervisor of Student Services at Sarasota County Schools. “A positive climate and a culture that promotes civility are the foundation for the highest levels of academic achievement for all students. The principles of civility support our positive behavior plan across the district. We hope that our students practice these principles on a daily basis.”
Each month, a new character, representing a new trait, will be introduced and integrated into schools, buses, cafeterias and district offices.
“The principles are a way of work,” Giacolone said. “This means that these expectations are carried out in our daily interactions with students, families, staff, and community stakeholders. All students at all grade levels are exposed to the principles of civility, which is the foundation for behavioral support for all students. We want our students, families, staff, and stakeholders to feel that the school district is a safe place that embraces everyone.”
In August, students were taught about respecting others. In September, students are working on accepting others. Speaking kindly, paying attention, and making a difference are the character traits for October, November, and December, respectively.
In January, students will work on listening skills, and in February they will rediscover the importance of silence.
To round out the school year in March, April, and May, students will be introduced to the traits of keeping their cool, staying positive, and saying thank you.
The community is able to support the schools in their efforts to teach positive traits to students in several ways. Giacolone said community partners are encouraged to launch their own civility project and The Gulf Coast Community Foundation can help with training and promotional materials. Parents can work on the traits with their children, at home and in public.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is encouraging everyone throughout Sarasota County to learn more and participate in this year-long campaign to help make a positive difference in the community.
Mark S. Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, said the foundation’s initiative “provides the prompts and inspiration to help people communicate in more effective and respectful ways, but it is really up to the community to put these principles into action.”
