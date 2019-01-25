A quote in a Thursday edition was attributed to the wrong North Port City Commission member. After learning TicketMaster stated CoolToday Park as being in Venice, Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said: “That is not acceptable. We have worked so hard to bring the Braves to North Port. The stadium is not in Venice." The story had Commissioner Jill Luke making the statement. Late Thursday, Luke said she fully supports the Braves and would never speak in such a "rude" way. The Sun regrets the error.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.