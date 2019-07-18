By Tom Harmening
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — It looks like a disaster area now, but city officials say the end result will be an environmental plus.
Crews have begun clearing land for the expansion of the Cocoplum shopping area along Tamiami Trail on the east side of the city.
Many large trees have been felled.
“It is an innovative project,” said Elizabeth Wong, the stormwater manager for the city of North Port. “And it will be a plus for the wildlife in the area.”
Benderson Development, the developer of Cocoplum, plans to fill in a pond just west of the Publix supermarket and build a replacement pond on the south side of Tamiami Trail, just behind the Walgreens drug store.
Water will be diverted, via the canal, to the new pond.
The 7.5-acre site will contain the new pond and a small shopping area of 11,600 square feet of outlying stores along Sumter Boulevard.
“In our discussions with Benderson, they agreed to have wildlife buffers for birds and animals,” Wong said. “It will look very nice. They were very aware of the need to have set aside areas.”
She asks those mourning the loss of some mature trees in the pond area to wait and watch how the area is developed.
“I think they will be very pleased.”
Benderson has stated in the past its desire to grow Cocoplum. Wong said the developers have worked hard to grow the center in an environmentally sound way.
