TAMPA — A Clearwater man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old North Port child this week faces 30 years in federal prison, prosecutors say.
The FBI and the North Port Police Department investigated the case.
Sergio Lohan, 24, drove to the area from his home in Clearwater, sexually assaulted the child and used his cell phone to record a video of the incident, according to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
According to the plea agreement finalized Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Tampa, "Lohan and the 12-year-old child victim met online through a social media application," the Justice Department reported.
"Over time, Lohan engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the child, solicited and received sexually explicit images from the child, and sent the victim a video showing himself masturbating. Within a few months of meeting, Lohan drove to the child’s home, picked the child up in his car, sexually assaulted the child, and video-recorded the assault using his cellphone. Later, Lohan sent this video to the child using the internet.
Agents searched Lohan’s Clearwater home and seized his computer. "The FBI recovered evidence of Lohan’s sexual abuse and exploitation of this child victim, as well as sexually explicit communications with other individuals identifying themselves as minor children," the report states.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin McDonell is prosecuting the case. It's part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice "to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse," according to the Justice Department.
"Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims," the Justice Department states.
