By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — Van Deist has a dream, a plan, and now he has a house.
Deist, who has designed and built houses in Nokomis and Venice, wants to bring a new concept in housing to North Port.
It’s called “neighborly neighbors.”
He wants to build a cluster of 6-10 homes in North Port or in unincorporated Sarasota County where neighbors look out for one another and gather to socialize.
He is building a model home on Biscayne Avenue, just north of U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail.
“It should be open in October,” he said. “Then people will be able to see what I am talking about.”
The house has a large front porch and back porch so neighbors can visit. The houses are wheelchair accessible, with wide hallways and doors.
Current North Port zoning rules have become the largest obstacle to his plan, he recently said.
“These homes can be as small as 600 square feet,” Deist said. “That works well for one or two people. But the city of North Port does not allow homes less than 900 square feet in much of the city.”
Homes that size have a different feel, cost and purpose, he said.
“That caters to developer-style tract homes. Too big and not built to allow neighbors to visit and care for each other.”
Only a few small areas in the city allow homes under 900 square feet.
Deist was inspired by so-called co-housing projects, which are popular in Colorado and California.
“They are residents who band together and help each other,” he said. “While they have a ‘common house’ for activities, my communities will not. We will meet in each others’ houses.”
The nearest co-housing project is being constructed near Gainesville.
He suspects that, because of current North Port zoning, his first community will be built in unincorporated Sarasota County.
“Right now, I am looking for investors for the project,” he said. “I am also looking for people who are interested in living in such a community.”
Such housing would be ideal for the elderly who need someone to “check in” on them from time to time, he said
Those interested must pledge to be “neighborly neighbors,” Deist said.
“I am not interested in those who come home, retreat into their houses and watch TV every night.”
