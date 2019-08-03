North Port hosts coffee with a cop

sun photo By ALEXANDRA HERRERA

North Port Police Deputy Chief Chris Morales chats with 10-year-old Rohan Bienne and 6-year-old Rylan Bienne during the 2018 Coffee with a Cop in North Port. The next one is Monday afternoon.

 By ALEXANDRA HERRERA Staff Writer

Staff Writer

NORTH PORT — If you’d like to sit, have coffee and some conversation with a cop, your big chance is coming up.

The city’s annual “Coffee with a Cop” gathering takes place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Panera Bread in Cocoplum Plaza.

“It’s a chance for our community to get to know our police a little more and vice versa,” said Josh Taylor, spokesman for the North Port Police Department. “It really gives us a chance to interact a little and get to know each other a bit better.”

If you have a question, concern or just want a chance to chat, stop by Panera Bread.

“It’s just a chance for the public to stop and say hello,” Taylor said.

