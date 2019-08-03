^pBy TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — If you’d like to sit, have coffee and some conversation with a cop, your big chance is coming up.
The city’s annual “Coffee with a Cop” gathering takes place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Panera Bread in Cocoplum Plaza.
“It’s a chance for our community to get to know our police a little more and vice versa,” said Josh Taylor, spokesman for the North Port Police Department. “It really gives us a chance to interact a little and get to know each other a bit better.”
If you have a question, concern or just want a chance to chat, stop by Panera Bread.
“It’s just a chance for the public to stop and say hello,” Taylor said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.