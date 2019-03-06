NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Emergency Management has announced it will open cold weather shelters this evening.
Two shelters will be operated in Sarasota County for those who need a warm place for the night.
In South County, residents can use New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The church can be accessed via SCAT Route 9, which drops off a block away from the church, according to Sarasota County officials.
Sarasota County Emergency Management officials are also reminding residents to bring in all pets and to be cautious when heating their homes. Improper use of heating can result in fires or carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.
For more information on shelters or just general questions call Sarasota County at 941-861-5000 or visit the emergency services page at www.scgov.net.
