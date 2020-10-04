The response to our 2020-2021 Chamber Champion campaign was overwhelming. The number of members that signed up surpassed our budgeted goal and my personal goal.
Because of the response, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be able to continue and enhance our programs and services as we continue address the concerns and needs of our members, businesses, organizations and our communities.
We would like to thank the members who have helped us make the 2020-2021 Chamber Champion Program such a smashing success.
Coming up
• Net @ Noon Luncheon, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St, Port Charlotte. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Must register in advance.
COVID-19 Relief Scramble
We're hosting a COVID-19 Relief Scramble golf tournament Nov. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port. Registration $90 per player or $360 per team.
Various sponsorship opportunities are available. Since the North Port Chamber did not qualify or receive any governmental funding assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, proceeds will go to support our chamber.
Registration includes greens fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goodie bags. We'll have a hole-in-one contest at each of the par 3 holes, a putting contest, longest-drive contest, closest-to-the-pin contest, most-accurate-drive contest, in-the-circle contest and "hit-it-on-the green" contest. Contact us to register.
Trunk or Treat
The North Port Kiwanis Club is "hijacking" Halloween with a contactless Trunk-or-Treat event from 3-6 p.m. on Halloween at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. The goal is to have 400 cars with their trunks open giving out candy to youth in our community.
The Kiwanis need businesses to do a trunk that day or buy candy for club members and high school students to give out from a specially decorated trunk, along with business sponsor flyers or business cards.
The cost is $450, which would buy at least 10,000 pieces of candy and supplies to decorate the trunk. The Kiwanis Club is also seeking monetary donations. For more information, please contact Elaine Emrich at 941-223-7120 or eallenemrich@gmail.com.
New members
Welcome CBC Technologies, Florida Cancer Specialist, Savor 100 X 35 food truck, and STAT Mobile Plebotomy as newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040, visit www.northportareachamber.com or e-mail wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
