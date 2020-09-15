We are accepting applications for the 2021 Leadership North Port. Now is a good time to apply for this excellent program.
Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program.
Leadership North Port is open to the public, and we’ll enroll participants on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $575 per person for chamber members and $675 for non-chamber members. Sessions will run from December 2020 through August 2021. The deadline to submit Leadership North Port Applications is Sept. 25.
The Leadership North Port Program needs sponsors for Leadership Day sessions to help defray the cost of transportation required to transport the Leadership participants, as a group, to various locations. The chamber does not subsidize the program, it’s self-supporting and educates current and future leaders on a variety of topics designed to create a greater awareness and understanding of the community, its issues and its needs.
Sponsorship is $250, and benefits include: thank-you and recognition in front of the participants, an opportunity to address participants at a session, provide business cards, flyers or handouts, recognition in the chamber newsletter and at graduation, and the opportunity to attend part or all of the day session
NETWORK@NOON
This month’s Chamber Net@Noon Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 17)at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Cost is $15 per person if paid in advance or $20 per person if paid at the door. Seating is limited to 40 people and chamber members and guests must register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com. Participants are encouraged to bring a door prize to giveaway for gain more exposure for your business.
CANDIDATE FORUMS
We are hosting a series of virtual candidate forums for local races. Our North Port Commission candidate forum will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21. Our Sarasota County Commission Candidate Forum will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Candidates will participate through Zoom, and the public will be able to watch live on our Facebook page. Candidates will provide opening and closing statements and will answer questions compiled by members of our Government Relations Committee. Thanks to Cowork HIVE of North Port and Bytestorm for helping make forum available to the public.
VIRTUAL JOB/CAREER FAIR
We will be partnering with CareerSource Suncoast to provide a Virtual Job & Career Fair. It will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25, and will be held virtually to allow employers to sign up as vendors and solicit employment opportunities to job seekers. Job seekers can submit a resume virtually and search available employers who have signed up as vendors.
The event is open to chamber members and non-members alike. Vendor registration for chamber members is $50, or $100 for nonmembers. There is no cost for job seekers to participate. Vendors must register by Sept. 21.
WOMEN IN BUSINESS
The chamber will host a free virtual Women in Business Conference from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. The theme of the Conference is “When Life Gives You Lemons.” Reserve your spot by registering at www.NorthPortAreaChamber.com. The forum is presented by the chamber along with SCORE Chapter 318, the city of North Port Economic Development Division and Vision Quest Leadership. Promotional opportunities are available for local businesses via sponsorships and an electronic coupon books. Proceeds from the coupon book will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center. Please contact Joanne Cumiskey at 517-304-7676 or joanne@vqleadership.com for more information.
NEW MEMBER
We would like to welcome Fusion Studios as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
