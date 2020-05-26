The chamber’s annual summer “BILL”board campaign is starting off to a smashing success for the chamber and its partners who are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various business partners that request to have their business or organization promoted through this campaign. During the day, I will e-mail a promotional flyer about their business or organization, post the promotional flyer and conduct a live posting on the chamber’s Facebook page.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available. I would like to thank Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Rothco Signs & Design, Murdock Stones and A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class, which are participating this week.
CHAMBER GOLF UMBRELLAS
Rainy season is here, and we are selling 60-inch coverage Firm Grip golf umbrellas for $10. The umbrellas come in a solid black or black-and-white, and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis while they last. They are for sale to all from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Thanks to a generous donation from David Cotton with Amedisys Home Health, the first five nurses who come to the our office will receive a complimentary umbrella. The umbrellas will make great gifts for Father’s Day.
CHAMBER ORIENTATION
The chamber will have a virtual orientation session beginning at 8:30 a.m. today live on our Facebook page. As businesses and organizations begin to reopen from their closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it imperative that they learn and understand how the chamber can help them during this time. The orientation is designed to provide information on the benefits and opportunities that comes with a membership. New, current and prospective members can participate for free.
DAIRY RETURNS
The Dakin Dairy milk truck visits to North Port have been such a smashing success, the chamber and Lolablue have been able to arrange for its return to from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today, in the lot next to Lolablue at 2525 Bobcat Village Center Road, next to Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room off Toledo Blade Boulevard. Our local farmers are hurting, so we are helping support them by bringing them to town so our residents can purchase their products. They will have their chocolate milk, whole milk, butter cream, half-and-half and possibly more on their truck at a discounted price, first-come, first-served while they last.
COFFEE WITH THE DOCS
We’re planning to host our weekly Live Facebook “Coffee with the Docs” with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of epiphany Health on our North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak. Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch are very knowledgeable about the coronavirus, and are frequently in contact with the White House and the State Capital. They will provide the latest updates on the status and will share their expertise knowledge on this issue. Anyone may ask the doctors questions during show using the “Comment Box,” submitting their questions in advance by e-mailing to info@northportareachamber.com.
New member
We’d like to welcome new members Amedisys Home Health, Coastal Carwash, Flagler Insurance Agency and Marathon-Dash In Dash Out to the North Port Chamber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.