Mark your calendars for the 35th Annual North Port Business & Community Expo, set for 9 a.m. to noon March 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Presented by Worksite, the Annual Business & Community Expo is free. Local businesses and organizations showcase their products and services. The public gets “goodie bags” filled with promotional items provided by chamber businesses, and chances to win prizes each hour, with a grand prize awarded at the end of the expo.
The layout will be modified this year in accordance with CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, which means that vendor booth space will be limited and secured on a first-come, first-serve basis. Chamber members and non-member businesses and organizations may sign up as a vendor and/or sponsor on Feb. 15.
Business After Hours
Join us from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today for this month’s Business After Hours at Busy Bee Cabinets, 3455 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port. We’ll have a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Food and beverages, including adult beverages, will be provided. There is no cost to attend. To maintain recommended CDC guidelines and to maintain appropriate social distancing, you must register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com. To gain additional exposure for your business, bring a door prize to give away.
Ribbon cutting
We’re having a free ribbon-cutting ceremony for Family Doctors of North Port at noon Thursday at 14279 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Please join us and see what types of services they offer. Lunch and beverages will be provided. Please register in advance if you plan to attend. Face masks will be required. If you do not have one, we can provide one.
Net @ Noon Luncheon
This month’s Net @ Noon Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. The cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Seating is limited, so register by Feb. 16. No walk-up registration will be permitted. Attendees will have their temperature checked, and hand sanitizer will be provided at the registration table. Attendees must wear masks. We’ll be introducing new members at this luncheon. This event is open to all. Join us to experience the power of chamber networking and to see if a membership can help your business.
Leadership raffle
The 2021 Leadership North Port Class is conducting a charity raffle to benefit local nonprofit organizations. Enter to win a gift basket with red wine straight from Puglia, Italy, a coupon for Trattoria da Mino, T-shirt and — best of all — dinner prepared for six in your home by Italian chef, Mino Candelora, owner of Trattoria da Mino. The winner has the option to eat the dinner with friends at Trattoria da Mino, if they prefer.
The drawing will take place live on Facebook on Friday, by the Leadership North Port class of 2021. Tickets are $25. Buy your ticket at www.northport areachamber.com under the Leadership North Port tab, or at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Coffee with the Docs
We will host our “Coffee with the Docs” live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC at 8 a.m. Friday. Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen to the show live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Abby Hamilton of Peacock Premier Properties, Bugs & Beyond, Jimmi’s Tree Service, Peacock Premier Properties and Real RE Group, as new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
