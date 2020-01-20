The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will have our 34th Annual Business & Community Expo on Feb. 15, at the George Mullen Activity Center. The hours are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
This year’s theme is the “BIG” Expo, with BIG standing for Baseball is Great.
We’re pleased to announce that Worksite is once again the title sponsor for the Expo, which is designed to showcase business products and services that are available to the community.
This year, the chamber is teaming up with the city of North Port to hold the expo in conjunction with the city’s Big Rally event, immediately following the Expo, on the City Green in North Port. The Big Rally is from 1-4 p.m.
The Big Rally will be a community celebration recognizing the first full Spring Training season for the Atlanta Braves in North Port and the economic impact it will have. Live music, family activities, entertainment and wiener dog races will be provided at no cost to the community. Food and drinks will be available for sale.
Vendor booths and sponsorships are now available to all chamber members. Beginning Jan. 27, any vendor booths or sponsorships remaining available will be open to non-chamber businesses. Vendor booths and sponsorships will be sold and secured on a first-come, first-served basis. Every vendor participating in the expo will be giving away door prizes to the public.
The Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays will be giving away tickets to their Spring Training baseball games every hour. There will be an opportunity for the public to win two grand prize tickets on the Key West Express.
The Expo is open and free to the public and the first 300 participants will receive a complimentary goodie bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
We encourage all businesses and organizations to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote their business or organization to the community and potentially secure new customers, clients and community supporters.
Ribbon-cutting
We’ll be conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Triple B BBQ at noon Friday Jan. 24 at the chamber office, at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port. Triple B BBQ is a mobile food truck and will be preparing and serving barbecue for those attending the ceremony. Join us as we welcome Triple B BBQ to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to the city of North Port. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all.
Annual Meeting
We’re getting ready for our Annual Meeting luncheon, which includes a State of the City Address and the Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It’s 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
We will induct the recipient of the 2020 Business Advocate Hall of Fame, John Zagrobelny, co-owner and co-founder of the Olde World Restaurant & Sherwood Forest Lounge. North Port City Manager Peter Lear will provide the State of the City Address, and the chamber will present our annual report to the chamber membership.
The cost is $35 for chamber members and guests. Table sponsorships are available for $350 and include seating for table of eight, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event. Half-table sponsorships are available for $200, and include seating for four people, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event. The deadline to make reservations is today.
Government relations
The chamber’s Government Relations Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in room 244 at North Port City Hall. This committee has representatives from the city of North Port, Sarasota County, Economic Development Corporation and discusses legislative issues and topics that effect the city of North Port and Sarasota County. This committee is open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, water and coffee will be provided.
New chamber members
The chamber would like to welcome the following businesses as new members: EXIT Compass Realty-Anita Wood, EXIT Compass Realty-Linda Simmier, Reclaimed Living and The Digital Detective.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 wgunnin@north portareachamber.com. For more information, please visit www.northportareachamber.com.
