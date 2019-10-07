The North Port Area Chamber installed the 2019-2020 board of directors and officers at the 33nd annual Installation Banquet on Sept. 28 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
Officers include: President Matt Dill of Stellar Web Productions; Immediate Past-President Bill Werdell of Achieva Credit Union; Incoming President David Roth pf Rothco Signs & Design; Treasurer Jackie Normand of Busey Bank; and Secretary Gale West of Your Health Consultant.
Board of Directors are: Frank Gailer of A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class; Tony Gustitus of Rhonda Gustitus Team, Keller Williams Realty; Mike Juaire of Security Alarm Corp.; Valerie LaBoy of MVP Realty Associates; Kelly Louke of Charlotte State Bank & Trust; Jamie Lovern of Lolablue; Sharon Matthews of Allstate Insurance-Steve Matthews Agency; Ed Rinkewich of Dream Vacations; Amy Schuldt of Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa; Ray Witkowski of Key Agency; and Linda Zick of Mary Kay.
Ex-Officio Board members are Marc Miles of Law Office of Marc J. Miles, P.A. and Christine Robinson of the Argus Foundation.
Chamber Champions
The chamber’s Program Campaign was a great success. We’re proud of the following Chamber businesses and organizations that have signed up to be 2019-2020 Chamber Champions in order to provide additional support to the Chamber. Chamber Champions include:
Platinum Level Sponsors are Superior Pools of SWFL and Worksite.
Gold Level Sponsors are the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex, Bayfront Health, CBJ Builders Group, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty/Schmidt Family of Companies, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Mattamy Homes Renaissance at West Villages, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and Venice Print Center.
Silver Level Sponsors are Achieva Credit Union, BB&T, Burnt Store Title & Escrow-North Port, Busey Bank, Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Christian Brothers Automotive, Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, First Physicians Group at North Port, Home Instead Senior Care, Hoover Pressure Cleaning, Key Agency, North Port Sun, Rhonda Gustitus Team-Keller Williams Realty and Rothco Signs & Design.
Bronze Level Sponsors are A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class, Allstate Insurance-Steve Matthews Agency, Carol St. Germain-Re/Max Anchor Realty, ClikWiz, Coastal Quality Landscapes, Cruiser’s Travel & Tours, CUBIC Advisors, Debbie Snowden-Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Dream Vacations-Ed & Robin Rinkwich, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, Epiphany Health, Gale West of Your Health Consultant, Gelmtree Advertising, Great Florida Insurance of North Port-Heather Reichle, Heron Creek Animal Hospital, Linda & Ted Curran — Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Linda L. Zick of Mary Kay, North Port Art Center, Olde World Restaurant & Sherwood Forest Lounge, Paul Patterson Handy Man Service, Security Alarm Corp., SeePort Optometry, Solaris Healthcare, State Farm Insurance-Dean McConville Agency, Stellar Web Productions, Valerie LaBoy of Weichert, Realtors Gulf Coast Group, and Wendy Namack of Namack Portfolio Investment Professionals
Community Partner Sponsors include the City of North Port, Florida Weekly, Harbor Style Magazine, Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, iHeart Radio, Lightspeed Voice, North Port Magazine, and WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio.
I encourage you to consider each of these businesses when you have any personal or business needs and help support those businesses that support our community.
Business of the Year
The chamber is accepting nominations for the 2019 Businesses of the Year. Nominations must be in good standing with the chamber. Nominations will be interviewed and scored by a committee comprised of Economic Development Representatives. Self-nominations are encouraged. All nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 25. Awards will be presented from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 19 at the chamber’s annual awards luncheon, Here are the categories:
• Rookie of the Year, less than one year in the chamber.
• Home-Based Business, must reside and operate under the same address.
• Nonprofit or otN-For-Profit, current 501©(3) or 501©(6) status.
• Small Business, five or fewer employees.
• Medium Business, six to 14 employees.
• Large Business, 15-49 employees.
• BIG Business, 50 or more employees.
Nomination forms can be obtained at the chamber office, by email at info@northportarea chamber.com or at north portareachamber.com.
Chamber events
• The Swift Plumbers Scramblin’ on the Green Golf Tournament tees off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Call our office at 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
• Business After Hours 5:30-7 p.m. tonight at Charlotte Harbor National Club, 1350 Bobcat Village Road, North Port. We’ll introduce the 2019-2020 Leadership North Port Class. Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club is going all out on the food and beverages and promoting the upcoming Symetra Tour Golf Tournament in February. There is no cost, but please register in advance.
• Ribbon Cutting ceremonies: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Any Lab Test Now, 1846 South Tamiami Trail, No. 11, Venice; 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions, 775 Tamiami Trail, Suite 1, Port Charlotte; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at EncompassMedical, 14253 Tamiami Trail, North Port. All are welcome.
New members
We’d like to welcome the following businesses that have recently joined the chamber Heidi Choiniere of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, and Richland All Service Home Repair.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
