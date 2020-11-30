The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce and congratulate the 2021 Class of the Leadership North Port program.
This is the fifth year of the program and this year’s class includes Lesley Baber, Sharma Bachan, Meghan Baxter, Bud Buckley, Kristin Cawthorne, Joe Fussell, Nicole Galehouse, Nicholas Herlihy, David Krieger, Erin Lilly, Linda Meeks, Tanya Orr, Lorsi Pizza, Emily Shaw, Whitney Stetler, Diana Uebelacker and Tammi Underwood.
Leadership North Port will kick-off Friday with the class taking part in the SIMSOC simulated society program. They will meet monthly, taking part in community-themed field trips and listening to professional guest speakers. They'll learn all about what makes up our community and gain the knowledge and skills to become community leaders.
Breakfast Club
We'll have our next Breakfast Club networking event at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail. It's open to all chamber members and there is no cost unless you wish to order a meal off their breakfast menu. We encourage you to invite a guest to see the power of chamber networking. Julie King from North Port High will tell how the business community can partner with the school to help students. Seating is limited, so register in advance on the events page at www.northportareachamber.com. No walk-up registrations. Attendees will have their temperature checked and hand sanitizer and face masks will be provided.
Ribbon cutting
The Chamber will be conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Savor 100x35, a mobile food truck vendor, at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 on the City Green. Please join us. Lunch specials will be offered. These ceremonies are free and open to all.
Frosty Awards
We’re getting ready to kick off our annual Frosty Awards for the most festive holiday decorations for businesses and nonprofits. The Judge’s Choice Award and People’s Choice Award will be awarded Dec. 17 at our awards luncheon. Start decorating soon. Businesses and organizations need to be members of the chamber. Judge’s Choice judging will be 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 9. The public can vote for the People’s Choice Award Dec. 7-11 on our Facebook page, or get a paper ballot at our office. To compete for the People’s Choice, e-mail pictures of your decorations and entry form to info@northportareachamber.com by Thursday.
Holiday Social
We’re having our Annual Holiday Social on from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway. This is a great opportunity for chamber members to celebrate the holidays and to treat and thank their employees for all of the hard work. The cost is $25 and includes appetizers, beverages (cash bar), live music, dancing and more. This year, we are partnering with the North Port Police Department to support their annual Shop with a Cop Program, which assists less-fortunate families with presents for children. Bring a monetary donation or Walmart gift cards to the Holiday Social.
Awards Luncheon
Plan to attend our Annual Awards Banquet, set for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Winners of the 2020 Business-of-the-Year Awards and the Annual Frosty Award Judges Choice & People’s Choice Awards will be announced, and all committee members will be recognized. The cost is $25. Table sponsorships are available. Register before Dec. 14.
New member
We would like to welcome Freedom Health as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber family.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
