In an effort to recognize and show appreciation to our chamber members who continue to reinvest and renew their membership, we will conduct a raffle for those who have renewed their membership on time from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31.
The raffle will be at our Annual Meeting & State of the City Address Luncheon, set for Jan. 21. One lucky member will win a 50-inch Samsung smart TV, thanks to our friend Dale Barghausen, store manager of Walmart No. 3387.
To continue to show our appreciation to members, every member who renews their membership on time in 2021 will be eligible to win a raffle on Jan. 20, 2022.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is only as strong and active as its membership, and the chamber is forever grateful to the businesses and organizations that continue to support and promote our chamber on a daily basis.
Presidents’ legacy plaque
Since the inception of our chamber, we’ve continued to grow, address and meet the needs of the business community under the guidance and leadership of the various board presidents.
Past presidents include Juanita Maguire, Ron Monck, Debra Murphy, Sue Wollack, Ted Baszto, Joe Cardinelli, Ted Johnson, Cord C. Mellor, Peter VanBuskirk, Douglas W. Grissinger, James Bartee, Jack Cooper, Ted Lemek, John Zagrobelny, Rose Rex, Mark Madison, Steve Sachkar, Jim Woods, Jack Donoghue, W. Kevin Russell, Richelle Taylor-Harris, Kris Bilodeau, Gene Pigott, Janet Bresky, Mimi Steger, Bill Werdell, Jennifer Byrd, Kim Quigley, Adam Bartolotta, Jill Luke, Lance Broat, Mike Williams, Linda L. Zick and Matt Dill.
In an effort to recognize and thank these past presidents for their service, we’ve created a legacy plaque listing their names to be displayed at the chamber office. We’ll have an unveiling ceremony from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today.
Annual meeting
Our annual meeting luncheon, which includes a state-of-the-city address and our Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at the George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Hall of Fame award recognizes and honors a person who has dedicated their time and efforts in support of our business community. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at our office and will receive a recognition award.
This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient is Dr. Lee Gross of Epiphany Health.
North Port interim city manager Jason Yarborough will provide the state-of-the-city report and the chamber will present our annual report to the membership.
Tickets for this event sell out every year. Cost is $35 for members and guests. Table sponsorships are available for $350 for eight, or half-table sponsorships for $200. Lunch will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse. Reservation deadline is Friday.
Coffee with the Docs
We will host our “Coffee with the Docs” live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC back at our regular time, 8 a.m. Friday. Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen to the show live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Local Ladies Social Network Inc. as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
