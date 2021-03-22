To show our appreciation to the many wonderful businesses and organizations that make up the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, we're conducting a weekly “Business Spotlight Show” on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio Station. It airs at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
This 30-minute radio show is also broadcast live on the chamber’s Facebook page during the taping of the show, which is 11:30 a.m. every Friday.
The show spotlights a different chamber business or organization, showcasing the products and services they provide. Chamber members are the heart and soul of our chamber, and are an integral part of our community and continue to support our community on a daily basis.
We encourage our community to shop local and support chamber businesses and organizations when searching for products and services. This week, we will showcase 941 Apparel, powered by Stitching Solutions.
Pancake breakfast fundraiser
The 2021 Leadership North Port Class will have a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 10 at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. It's $15 and includes pancakes or toast, bacon or sausage, eggs, home fries and beverage. Half of all proceeds will benefit nonprofits in North Port. Buy tickets at our office, open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or at www.northportareachamber.com.
North Port maps
The chamber is offering businesses the opportunity to purchase advertising for our 2021 North Port Maps. These maps are very popular. We’ll have 4,000 printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July. Businesses interested in purchasing an ad must order and make payment by May 14. The size of ads range from business-card sized to full-panel. Contact us for rates.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
The chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Luminary Dermatology, 3105 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port. It's set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Please join us in welcoming Luminary Dermatology to the chamber of commerce and to North Port, and see what they have to offer. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Ribbon-cuttings are free and open to all. Attendees are requested to register in advance. Face masks will be required. If you do not have one, we'll have them at the registration table. Luminary Dermatology will offer free skin cancer screenings throughout the day in conjunction with the ceremony.
Orientation, website training
Chamber orientation is 8:30 a.m. March 31 at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail. Learn about the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership. This is for new, current or prospective chamber members. Immediately following, we'll have a chamber website training session so members can learn how to use the tools to promote their business or organization. These sessions are free. Please register in advance so proper arrangements can be made. Breakfast will be available for purchase.
Breakfast Club
This month’s Breakfast Club Networking will be 7:30 a.m. April 7 at the Twisted Fork Restaurant, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. It's open to all members and there is no cost to attend, unless you wish to order a meal off their breakfast menu. Guests are encouraged to see the power of networking and the benefits of being a chamber member. Seating is limited to 60 people, and members and guests must register in advance. No walk-up registration. Attendees will have their temperature checked and hand sanitizer and masks will be provided at the registration table. Register at www.northportareachamber.com on the Event Page.
New member
We would like to welcome Synthetic Ghost Industries as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
