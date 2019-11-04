The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will introduce a free exclusive purchasing discount opportunity for chamber members with Office Depot for office supplies, products and services.
We'll make the announcement at the Breakfast Club Networking event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Blvd., North Port.
Representatives from Office Depot will be present to conduct a presentation on the exclusive chamber member purchasing discount opportunity and allow members to sign up for this free opportunity at the event.
Immediately following the Office Depot presentation, representatives from Visit Sarasota will provide a presentation on programs and services that Visit Sarasota has to offer to businesses and to the community throughout Sarasota County.
There is no cost to attend this event unless you wish to order a meal off the delicious breakfast menu. It is requested that participants register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the following businesses that have recently joined the Chamber of Commerce:
• The chamber will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Suncoast One Title & Closings at 4351 Aiden Lane in North Port, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Suncoast One Title will be hosting a big party with wine, beer and appetizers.
• The chamber will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony for VisionQuest Leadership at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. VisionQuest Leadership will be celebration the launch of their Florida-based training organization. Come join the fun as we play Workplace Bingo. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public.
Network @ Noon luncheon
This month’s Net @ Noon luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The Suncoast Technical College Culinary Program will be catering the luncheon and will prepare a buffet of roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes and homemade gravy, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, fresh green beans, cranberry sauce, holiday desert and beverages. The chamber will introduce new members. The cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The luncheon is open to all chamber members and guests are encouraged to attend and experience the power of chamber networking.
Annual Frosty Awards
The holidays are just around the corner. North Port will soon be ablaze with holiday lights and decorations. The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will award its Annual Frosty Awards to the chamber business or organization judged to exhibit the most festive holiday decorations.
This year, there will be two categories in which the Frosty Awards be awarded: Judge’s Choice Award and People’s Choice Award. Judging for the Judges Choice Award will take place from 2-9 p.m. Dec. 11, and the public will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award the week of Dec 9-13 by completing a ballot form at each of the decorating business or organization location or voting on the chamber website.
The Annual Frosty Award will be presented on Dec. 19 at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Luncheon. Entrees are due in the chamber office by Nov. 27. Start decorating soon. Businesses and organizations need to be members of the chamber to be considered for the Frosty Awards.
New Chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber would like to welcome Complete Concrete Plus and Nicastro Travels.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
