The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is honored to be able to present the U.S. Chamber of Commerce “Spirit of Enterprise” award to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube for his support of pro-business initiatives.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognizes Members with the Spirit of Enterprise Award annually, based off of their support of pro-business legislation and leadership to push our economy forward.
This is the 32nd year that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has distributed this award. Rep. Steube requested that the award be presented to him by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. The award will be presented at this month’s Network @ Noon Luncheon, which is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Plantation Inn Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice.
Rep. Steube will be in attendance to receive the award. The chamber has invited Florida Sen.Joe Gruters and Florida Rep. James Buchanan to participate.
Chamber members and the public are invited to attend the luncheon and can register and pay by going to our Event Page. We would like to thank Rep. Steube for this opportunity to recognize him for his achievements and to present the “Spirit of Enterprise” award to him.
Virtual Candidate Forums
The chamber, in partnership with the Cowork Hive of North Port, will host debates for the Primary Elections. Our North Port Commission debate was Tuesday. The Sarasota County Debate will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, LIVE on the North Port Area Chamber Facebook Page. Candidates will provide opening and closing statements and will answer questions established by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee.
Virtual Lunch & Learn Workshop
What is your leadership style? What are the characteristics of a good leader? At our next Virtual Lunch & Learn Workshop, you will have the opportunity to identify your leadership style and learn how it relates to your environment.
Be prepared to share your thoughts about leadership and participate in an interactive project that demonstrates leadership skills and presented by Gale West. The workshop will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. You can access the webinar from your PC, MAC, iPad, iPhone or Android device. It's available at no charge, thanks to our workshop sponsor Millennium Physician Group. Registration information is available at NorthPortAreaChamber.com under Chamber Events. A Zoom invite will be sent to you with details after you register.
Free Face Masks
Stop by our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to get up to five free reusable cloth face masks
Business Spotlight Show
Every week, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a 30-minute “Business Spotlight Show” on WKDW 97.5 FM Radio. These shows are taped each Friday at 11:30 am and air the following Wednesday on 97.5 FM Radio Station at 6:30 pm. These shows are also broadcast live on the Chamber’s facebook page at 11:30 am each Friday. The “Business Spotlight Show” is design to showcase Chamber businesses and organizations that provide great products and services to our community. This week, the Chamber will be showcasing the SWF Screens, LLC. Please join us and learn more about our wonderful Chamber businesses and organizations.
'Coffee with the Docs'
We'll have a Live Facebook “Coffee with the Docs” with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of epiphany Health on the Chamber’s facebook page this Friday, June 26th, at 8:00 am to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch are very knowledgeable on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and are frequently in contact with the White House and the State Capital. They will provide the latest updates on the status of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and will share their expertise knowledge on this issue. Chamber Members and the public will have the opportunity to ask Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch questions during the Live Facebook show by submitting questions in the “Comment Box” on the Chamber’s facebook page or submitting their questions in advance by e-mailing their questions to info@northportareachamber.com.
Summer “BILL”boards
Our “BILL”board campaign is starting off to a smashing success for the chamber and its participating partners. Each day, I wear different business attire that has been provided by various business partners that request to have their business or organization promoted through this campaign. During the day, I will email a promotional flyer about their business or organization, post the promotional flyer and conduct a live posting on the chamber’s Facebook page. This program is free to all chamber businesses, and dates are still available. This week, I’d like to thank Fur to Feathers Pet Sitting Service, Gelmtree Advertising, Peachwave West Villages, Triple B BBQ and SWF Screens.
New members
We would like to welcome First and Foremost Heating & Air and Lighthouse Pointe Total Reporting as the newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com
