We want your input from our members and the public to help us select topics for our 2021 Lunch & Learn Workshop Series.
The Lunch & Learn Workshop Series is held monthly and provides free training on various topics of interest to business professionals at no cost to the participants. Each workshop is conducted by professionals in the field of the topics that are selected. The workshops are open to the business community and to the public, and participants are provided with a complimentary lunch sponsored by local businesses. Please send your suggestions to me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
We're inviting everyone to our next Breakfast Club Networking, set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurant, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The cost is $8 and includes a breakfast buffet, beverages and networking.
Past presidents
Since the inception of our chamber, we’ve continued to grow, address and meet the needs of the business community under the guidance and leadership of the various board presidents.
Past presidents include Juanita Maguire, Ron Monck, Debra Murphy, Sue Wollack, Ted Baszto, Joe Cardinelli, Ted Johnson, Cord C. Mellor, Peter VanBuskirk, Douglas W. Grissinger, James Bartee, Jack Cooper, Ted Lemek, John Zagrobelny, Rose Rex, Mark Madison, Steve Sachkar, Jim Woods, Jack Donoghue, W. Kevin Russell, Richelle Taylor-Harris, Kris Bilodeau, Gene Pigott, Janet Bresky, Mimi Steger, Bill Werdell, Jennifer Byrd, Kim Quigley, Adam Bartolotta, Jill Luke, Lance Broat, Mike Williams, Linda L. Zick and Matt Dill.
In an effort to recognize and thank these past presidents for their service, we’ve created a legacy plaque listing their names to be displayed at the chamber office. We’ll have an unveiling ceremony from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12. All past presidents, members, city officials and the public are invited. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.
Annual meeting
Our annual meeting luncheon, which includes a state-of-the-city address and our Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at the George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Hall of Fame award recognizes and honors a person who has dedicated their time and efforts in support of our business community. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at our office and will receive a recognition award.
This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient is Dr. Lee Gross of Epiphany Health.
North Port interim city manager Jason Yarborough will provide the state-of-the-city report and the chamber will present our annual report to the membership.
Tickets for this event sell out every year. Cost is $35 for members and guests. Table sponsorships are available for $350 for eight, or half-table sponsorships for $200. Lunch will be catered by Longhorn Steakhouse. Reservation deadline is Jan. 15.
Coffee with the Docs
We will host our “Coffee with the Docs” live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC back at our regular time, 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen to the show live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Bankers Life, Diamond Events, LLC, Home Depot and North Port Police Officers Association as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive Director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
