The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the hiring of Susan “Sue” Schultz as our new membership coordinator.
As the chamber and the city of North Port continue to grow at a rapid pace, we recognized the need for a membership coordinator to focus on recruiting businesses and maintaining contact with our current chamber members to better address their needs and to promote the chamber to North Port and to our surrounding communities.
Sue comes to the chamber with great experience. She was previously membership director at Plantation Golf & Country Club. We're very excited to have Sue join our chamber family, and encourage you to stop by and welcome her to the community.
Golf tournament special offer
We have some exciting news about the Swift Plumbers Scramblin' on the Green Golf Tournament, set for Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. Not only will you be playing on one of the most prestigious golf courses, but with your tournament registration, you will receive an exclusive invitation to play golf, at no cost, with chamber for the grand opening of the newly renovated course and clubhouse at Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club. We will set a special date for this sometime in October 2019. Participants at this exclusive golf outing will be some of the first people to play on this highly anticipated renovated golf courses, which hosts the Women's Symetra Tour tournament each year, along with food and drinks at a reception afterward.
There is a limited number of spots still available for the Swift Plumbers Scramblin' on the Green tourney. For more information or to sign up, please call 941-564-3040, email info@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Breakfast Club networking
This month’s Breakfast Club Networking is 7:30 a.m. tomorrow (Oct. 2) at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail. This is open to all chamber members, and there is no cost to attend, unless you wish to order off the breakfast menu. Guests are invited and encouraged to attend to see the power of networking and the benefits of being a chamber member.
Business After Hours
Our monthly Business After Hours event is 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club, 1350 Bobcat Trail. The golf club will showcase the recently renovated clubhouse and golf course, and highlight the opportunities available to chamber members and to the community for the upcoming Women’s Symetra Tour Tournament in February 2020. We'll introduce members of the 2019-2020 Leadership North Port Class at this event, which is open to all members and guests at no cost. Food, drinks and door prizes will be provided.
Leadership North Port
Because of demand to participate in Leadership North Port Program, we've extended the application deadline until Friday. The program is designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. It is open to the public, and the chamber will enroll participants on a first-come/first-serve basis. The cost is $575, and sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.
2020 Community Guide
We're excited to be partnering with Chamber Members Gelmtree Advertising and Buffalo Graffix to produce our 2020 Community Guide. This publication is the member voice of our chamber and the community. We are designing the book to have a magazine feel that draws in readers, visitors and potential new business to our wonderful community. Contact Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising to reserve your ad space at 352-408-8601 or Carole@The MediaFairy.com. Ad deadline is Oct. 31.
New member
We would like to welcome April Tsotsos of EXIT Compass Realty as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
