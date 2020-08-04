As students and families prepare to send their children back to school, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Clara’s Clubhouse, will be a collection site for school supplies and mask donations for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collections will take place all over Sarasota and Charlotte counties until Aug. 18. Donations may be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port.
At 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Clara’s Clubhouse will begin distributing bags of supplies and masks to families in need via two drive-thru style events, one at the North Port Sun, 13487 Tamiami Trail, and the other at Shapes, 5451 Fruitville Road, Sarasota.
Families affected by COVID-19 who are in need of assistance, whether their children are returning to school virtually or in person, are welcome. Parents are asked to bring their children with them to pick up one bag per child in the vehicle. For more information, please visit www.clarasclubhouse.org.
Breakfast Club
This month’s Breakfast Club networking is 7:30 a.m. today, Aug. 5, at Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Blvd., North Port. It’s open to all members, and there is no cost, unless you wish to order a meal. Guests are invited and encouraged to see the power of networking and the benefits of being a chamber member.
Business Spotlight Show
Every week, we host a 30-minute “Business Spotlight Show” on WKDW 97.5 FM Radio. Shows are taped Fridays at 11:30 a.m., and air the following Wednesday on 97.5 FM Radio Station at 6:30 pm. These shows are also broadcast live on the chamber’s Facebook page. The “Business Spotlight Show” is design to showcase chamber businesses and organizations that provide great products and services to our community. This week, the chamber will be talking to the Loveland Center. Please join us and learn more about our wonderful chamber businesses and organizations.
Ribbon-cutting
We will be conducting the following free ribbon-cutting ceremonies to welcome the following business to the North Port Chamber and our community:
• Aug. 7, Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, 13801-A Tamiami Trail. Open house- 4-7 p.m. Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Beverages, snacks and giveaways will be provided
• Aug. 10, Change Consulting Solutions at the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Noon. Refreshments will be provided.
Coffee with the Docs
The North Port Chamber is hosting a Live Facebook “Coffee with the Docs” with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health on the chamber’s Facebook page at 8 a.m. each Friday to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak. Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch are very knowledgeable and are frequently in contact with the White House and the State Capital. Submit questions in the “Comment Box” on the chamber’s Facebook page, or email in advance to info@northportareachamber.com.
BILLboard campaign
Our “BILL”board campaign is a smashing success for the chamber and its participating partners. Each day, I wear different business attire that has been provided by various business partners that request to have their business or organization promoted through this campaign. During the day, I will email a promotional flyer about their business or organization, post the promotional flyer and conduct a live posting on the chamber’s Facebook page.I would like to thank Decker Plumbing & Drains, Gator Wilderness Camp School, Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, Suncoast Technical College and Loveland Center.
New members
We’d like to welcome Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Sarasota, Fisher Family Insurance, Home Inspections with Josh of All Trades, MUV Medical Cannabis and Suncoast Architect as newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
