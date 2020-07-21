The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a chamber orientation session from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. July 29 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Chamber members and the public can also view the orientation live on our Facebook page.
Orientation provides information on the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership to new, current and prospective members. Chamber benefits and opportunities can help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community, and help their business or organization grow and succeed.
Orientations are free and open to all. Seating will be limited in accordance with the CDC social distancing guidelines. Participants attending in person are requested to register in advance, and will have an opportunity to order a meal off the Olde World Restaurant's delicious breakfast menu.
FREE FACE MASKS
The Department of Health and Human Services has provided the chamber with free face masks for distribution to residents and businesses. These masks are cloth face coverings, not N95 masks. Residents can stop by our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Face masks are limited to five per person.
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT SHOW
Every Friday at 11:30 a.m., we tape a 30-minute “Business Spotlight Show” for WKDW 97.5 FM Radio. These shows air at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and are also shown live on our Facebook page. The show showcases chamber businesses and organizations. This week, we'll showcase the Flagler Insurance Agency. Please join us.
COFFEE WITH THE DOCS
Our next “Coffee with the Docs” show with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health is 8 a.m. Friday on the chamber's Faceboook page. Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch are very knowledgeable on the COVID-19, and are frequently in contact with the White House and the State Capital. Ask Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch questions during the live Facebook show by submitting questions in the “Comment Box,” or by e-mailing questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com.
SUMMER BILLBOARD
Our Annual Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success. Each day, I wear a different business attire that has been provided by business partners that request to have their business/organization promoted through this campaign. This program is free to all members, and dates are still available. This week, I would like to thank Dubz BBQ, Dixon & Sons Plumbing, Hot Sauce Harry’s, Friends of the Shannon Staub Library and Flagler Insurance Agency.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Busy Bee Cabinets Inc. and Spectrum Reach as our newest North Port Chamber of Commerce members.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
