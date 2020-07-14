In partnership with the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is providing daily COVID-19 scorecard on the chamber’s website homepage that provides Sarasota County’s metrics.
The scorecard provides updated daily information on the number of Sarasota County’s COVID-19 cases, daily average of new cases, weekly percent of positive cases, days since first confirmed case and unemployed people and jobs year over year change.
This information is updated daily allows our community to understand how our county is reacting and being affected by the pandemic. The public can obtain this information by visiting www.northportareachamber.com.
CHAMBER AWARD FOR STEUBE
We are honored to be able to present the U.S. Chamber of Commerce “Spirit of Enterprise” award to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube for his support of pro-business initiatives. The award will be presented at this month’s Network @ Noon Luncheon, which is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Plantation Inn Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognizes Members with the Spirit of Enterprise Award annually, based off of their support of pro-business legislation and leadership to push our economy forward. This is the 32nd year that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has distributed this award.
Rep. Steube will be in attendance to receive the award. The chamber has invited Florida Sen. Joe Gruters and Florida Rep. James Buchanan. Chamber members and the public are invited to attend the luncheon and can register and pay by going to our Event Page.
FREE FACE MASKS
Stop by our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to get up to five free reusable cloth face masks
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT SHOW
Each week we host a 30-minute chamber “Business Spotlight Show” on WKDW 97.5 FM. Shows are taped at 11:30 a.m. Fridays, and air at 6:30 p.m. the following Wednesday. They’re also live on the chamber’s Facebook page. The show showcases chamber businesses and organizations that provide great products and services to our community. This week, we’ll be showcasing the Encompass Medical. Please join us.
COFFEE WITH THE DOCS
We’re continuing with our live Facebook “Coffee with the Docs” with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health at 8 a.m. Friday, July 17, to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak. Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch are very knowledgeable and are frequently in contact with the White House and the State Capital. They will provide the latest updates on the status of the coronavirus and share their expertise. Submit questions in the “Comment Box” on the chamber’s Facebook page or email in advance to info@northportareachamber.com.
SUMMER ‘BILL’BOARDS
Our “BILL”board campaign is starting off to a smashing success for the chamber and its participating partners. Each day, I wear different business attire that has been provided by various business partners that request to have their business or organization promoted through this campaign. During the day, I will email a promotional flyer about their business or organization, post the promotional flyer and conduct a live posting on the chamber’s Facebook page. This program is free to all chamber businesses, and dates are still available. This week, I’d like to thank The Suggs Group, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Mary Kay-Linda L. Zick, IBC, and Encompass Medical.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome L & T Engineering Group and Stwan’s Pressure Washing as the newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
