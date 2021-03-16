As you are aware, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many meetings, functions and events are being held virtually.
At the North Port Chamber, I have a seen my participation in Zoom meetings increase tremendously, and I can see where this form of networking and communicating will continue to be a preferred method of conducting business.
Understanding this, we’ve developed a way to promote our chamber and its members during each of my virtual meetings and functions. We have created a Zoom backdrop that includes the chamber logo and a space where a member can have their company or organization logo or name included. We have sponsorships for $100 on a monthly or multiple monthly basis for this backdrop. This is a great way to promote your business or organization to the community.
Lance Broat from Venice Print Center was our first month’s sponsor. Here is what he said: “The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Zoom backdrop sponsorship is a very unique and successful sponsorship opportunity for our business and is a great value for only $100 per month. I highly encourage any business or organization to take advantage of this very affordable virtual promotional opportunity.”
The chamber’s backdrop sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Monthly sponsorship opportunities are limited to one per month.
North Port Maps
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is offering businesses the opportunity to purchase advertising four our 2021 North Port Maps. These maps are very popular. We’ll have 4,000 printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July. Businesses interested in purchasing an ad must order and make payment by May 14. The size of ads range from business-card sized to full-panel. Contact us for rates.
3 R’s of Real Estate
The North Port Area Chamber will host “3 R’s of Real Estate,” a seminar sponsored by Stewart Title. It’s 8 to 10 a.m. today at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd., North Port. The seminar will feature Dr. Ted C. Jones, Stewart Title Guaranty Company’s chief economist and an internationally recognized real estate expert. Jones has completed numerous mass-appraisal assignments, including more than $3 billion of income-producing property owned by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. It’s free and open to the public, and breakfast will be provided, but seating is limited to 60. Reservations are first-come, first-served at www.northportareachamber.com.
Net @ Noon Luncheon
Our Net @ Noon Luncheon will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1037 N. Sumter Blvd. It’s $15 in advance, $20 at the door. We’ll introduce new members. This is open to all members; non-members are invited to see if membership can help your business. Reserve by today. No walk-up registration.
Ribbon-cutting
We’re celebrating a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Diamond Events near the food court at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Check out the programs and services they offer. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free to everyone. Please register in advance. Face masks will be required. If you do not have one, we’ll provide one.
New member
We would like to welcome Covenant Business Planning Solutions as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
