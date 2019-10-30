Things to do at the Shannon Staub Public Library
Got chickens, want chickens, or just want to talk chicken?
Join us the second Tuesday of every month starting Nov. 12 at the Shannon Staub Library for the Backyard Chicken Club.
Here's what's going on at Shannon Staub Library this week:
Saturday
Meditation for Beginners, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Isha Kriya is a simple 12-18 minute practice to help you become effortlessly meditative. Previous experience with meditation is not required. Each session is designed for beginners and can be done while sitting in a chair.
Meeting the Owls of Peace River Wildlife Center, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Find out how you can help local wildlife from the Peace River Wildlife Center and meet their feathered ambassadors. Recommended for ages 5 and up.
Cooking Matters: Turkey Vegetable Chili, noon-2 p.m. Learn how to make healthy food choices and prepare healthy meals for yourself, your family and your friends. Presented by Cooking Matters and All Faiths Food Bank. This program is open to teens in grades 6-12.
Monday
Teen Arts and Crafts: Embroidery Projects, 4- 5:30 p.m. Join us for a monthly arts and crafts project. Follow along with our guided activity or use our supplies to work on your own independent project. Teen programs are recommended for ages 11-18.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Registration is recommended.
Tuesday
Technology Rescue, 10 a.m.-noon. Having trouble with your device? Need help syncing your eBooks? Come see Luis, our in-house tech expert. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment now.
Lego Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Work on your creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
Artists in Purgatory: Cuban Art of the 1980s, 11 a.m.-noon. Join us to hear Jorge Reynardus talk about the lives and work of 70 expatriate Cuban artists, who fled the Castro crackdown on Cuba's 1980s Art Renaissance.
Teen Book Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. A monthly book club for teens and tweens. Our theme is international travel. Explore the world with us and learn about other cultures. Recommended for ages 11-18.
Wednesday
Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free partners in Play parenting education groups. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event. From birth to 5 years old.
Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity at the Shannon Staub Library. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Thursday
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Baby Time: Sports, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
Toddler Time: Sports, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-4.
Story Time: Sports, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 4-6.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. For ages 4 and up.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun. Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Shannon Staub Library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port. For more information, call 941-861-1110, visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
