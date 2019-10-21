North Port city officials will provide a presentation on the city's budget to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the 2nd floor Community Room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.
They'll provide a breakdown on how the revenue and expenses were calculated and distributed for the 2019-2020 fiscal year and will entertain questions from the audience.
The Government Relations Committee meeting is open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, coffee and water will be provided.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies
Our chamber will participate in two multi-chamber ribbon-cutting ceremonies with the Charlotte County Chamber this week. These ceremonies include:
• Today from 5-7 p.m., Longhorn Steakhouse's, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, celebrates its five-year anniversary. Enjoy drink specials and free appetizers from 5-6 p.m.
• On Wednesday, Certain Services, 4220 Whidden Blvd., Unit G, Port Charlotte, will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. The ribbon-cutting celebration will be 5-7 p.m., with food, dessert, beverages, drawings and free water testing will be provided. (Bring a water bottle!)
Please join us as we celebrate and congratulate the Anniversaries of Longhorn Steakhouse and Certain Services. They are open to all chamber members and to the public.
Business of the Year
We’re accepting nominations for the 2019 Businesses of the Year Contest. Nominees must be in good standing with the chamber and nominated in one of the categories. Nominations will be interviewed and scored by a committee comprised of Economic Development Representatives. Self-nominations are encouraged. Deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 25. We’ll present awards at the annual luncheon Dec. 19. Here are the categories:
• Rookie of the Year, less than one year in the chamber.
• Home-Based Business, must reside and operate under the same address.
• Nonprofit or Not-For-Profit, current 501c3 or 501c6 status.
• Small Business, five or fewer employees.
• Medium Business, six to 14 employees.
• Large Business, 15-49 employees.
• BIG Business, 50 or more employees.
Nomination forms can be obtained at the chamber office, by email at info@northportarea chamber.com or at north portareachamber.com.
2020 Community Guide
We are excited to be partnering with chamber members Gelmtree Advertising and Buffalo Graffix to produce our 2020 Community Guide. This publication is the member voice of our chamber and the community. We are designing the book to have a magazine feel that draws in readers, visitors and potential new business to our wonderful community. We will have big pictures, lots of great content and more opportunities to network. Don’t delay securing your placement! The chamber is conducting a weekly raffle for chamber members that purchase advertising in the 2020 Community Guide for a chance to be highlighted on the weekly Business Spotlight Radio Show on WKDW 97.5 FM Radio. Contact Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising at 352-408-8601 or Carole@The MediaFairy.com. The ad deadline is Oct. 31. The Community Guide will feature articles and photos that illustrate the strength of the North Port area and why we are so attractive to visitors and new businesses. More than 30,000 readers will touch and feel our new publication. Advertising opportunities are available to chamber members and non-chamber businesses.
New members
We would like to welcome Englewood Beach Waterfest as a new member.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.