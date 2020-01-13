The Tampa Bay Rays will host a Night of Networking from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Organizations that have been invited to participate include the chambers of commerce in North Port, Charlotte County, Englewood, Punta Gorda and Venice, along with the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association and the Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte/North Port Realtors Association.
Join us in this great multi-networking opportunity and enjoy complimentary light food and refreshments. There is no cost to attend.
Ribbon cutting
The chamber will be conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for We Insure, 12457 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 2-OFC, North Port at 4 p.m. Friday. Join us as we welcome We Insure to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to the city of North Port and see what types of services they have to offer. Refreshments will be provided. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all chamber members and to the public.
Business After Hours
This month's Business After Hours networking event will be 5:30-7 p.m. today (Jan. 14) at North Port Meals on Wheels, 13600 Tamiami Trail, North Port. It's open to all chamber members at no cost. Businesses and organizations that are not currently chamber members are encouraged to attend and experience the power of chamber networking and see how we can help. Food, beverages and door prizes will be provided.
Annual Meeting
We are getting ready for our Annual Meeting luncheon, which includes a State of the City Address and the Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It's 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Suncoast Technical College, North Port, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
We will induct the recipient of the 2020 Business Advocate Hall of Fame. This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient is John Zagrobelny, co-owner and co-founder of the Olde World Restaurant & Sherwood Forest Lounge. Accepting the award on behalf of John will be his wife, Christine Zagrobelny.
North Port City Manager Peter Lear will provide the State of the City Address, and the chamber will present our annual report to the chamber membership.
Tickets for this event sell out every year. Cost is $35 for chamber members and guests. Table sponsorships are available for $350 and include seating for table of eight, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event. Half-table sponsorships are available for $200, and include seating for four people, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event. The deadline to make reservations is Jan. 17.
Added hours
Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst and Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates have expanded service days in their offices in North Port City Hall. The Property Appraiser and Tax Collector have maintained a permanent office in City Hall since 2011 and will now be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit www.SC-PA.com for the Property Appraiser and www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com for the Tax Collector.
Community Foundation scholarships
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2020-21 scholarship program. Prospective applicants may visit GulfCoastCF.org/scholarships to review scholarship requirements and complete the application. The deadline to apply is March 4, and scholarships awards will be announced in late spring.
Through its annual scholarship program, Gulf Coast Community Foundation assists students of all ages in pursuing higher education at accredited two- and four-year colleges, universities or technical schools. Applicants must reside in Sarasota County, Charlotte County or Boca Grande, and they must plan to attend a qualifying post-secondary institution during the 2020-21 academic year. Gulf Coast awards scholarships from nearly 60 scholarship funds it administers, including many established by donors to support particular fields of study or assist students from specific schools or communities.
Candidates can complete a single application to be considered for all scholarship opportunities for which they qualify. Last year, the foundation awarded 461 scholarships totaling close to $538,000 to deserving local students. Since establishing its scholarship program in 1997, Gulf Coast has awarded more than $8 million in scholarships to help students pursue their dreams of higher education.
New chamber members
The chamber would like to welcome Ron Smith State Farm Insurance as a new member.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. For more information, please call 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
