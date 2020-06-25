NORTH PORT — Memorial Day was not the same this year in Harbor Isles, a retirement community in North Port. Our close-knit neighborhood salutes the flag regularly, displays the flag, both in common areas and on the outside of many of its 650 homes.
Since moving here in 2012, I have come to look forward to the ceremony, which honors the men and women who have given their lives for our country. As we witness the unrest in our country at this time, remembering those who have given the ultimate for freedom, is more important than ever.
As part of our Memorial Day tradition residents Eve and Cliff Dilg set up a display in our club house. Cliff is a Korean War veteran. This display is titled, "The Empty Table." All of the elements of this display are explained for all who visit, to read and experience he meaning of the enactment.
This year, this year, Harbor Isles did not have the opportunity to honor our fallen heroes, due to the COVID-19. So, Eve and Cliff decided to set up the display in front of their home.
Former Snowbirds from Pennsylvania, they re now full-time Florida residents. Cliff has been very active in our Vets Club for many years. Eve announced her effort on our Facebook page. She invited all of our residents to stop by and pay their respects. It was met with much appreciation and thanks.
They are true patriots and wonderful neighbors.
Although it has been pretty quiet around our community the past three months, with all common area buildings locked up, pool closed down, and activities canceled. Our association's Board has taken to using Zoom to keep residents up-to-date on the re-openings. Our CAM or park manager, Shelley Kalinovich is doing an awesome job deciphering all the many state and local regulations. Most everyone is very anxious for the pool to open, and the opportunity to play bocce, shuffleboard, tennis, and pickle ball. This should take place soon, with social distancing, masks, and time constraints.
We have no idea when we can resume our Saturday Coffee Hour (with doughnuts) again. This gathering is such an integral part of our community. It allows new and old residents to "meet and greet," purchase tickets for events, and listen to speakers. We really miss coffee hour.
Several wonderful ladies have been busy making protective masks for residents and area hospital workers. The donations collected have been used to purchase some new Christmas decorations. All in all, our little community has stuck together, helping each other in many ways! I know we will look back on this time and recall many stories to share with each other.
Personally, I can't wait to play shuffleboard, Rummykube and bingo.
Pauline Morris writes about the Harbor Isles community near North Port.
