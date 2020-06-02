The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for our 2020-2021 board of directors.
You must be a chamber member to qualify. Our nominating committee will review all recommendations and will create an official ballot that will be sent to all chamber members in July.
There are five board seat vacancies for terms beginning Oct. 1.
We are asking each chamber member to take a moment to review the qualifications and criteria for some to be considered for a seat. Chamber members are welcome and encouraged to nominate themselves if they're interested in serving. The deadline to submit nominations is June 12. Find the information at www.northportareachamber.com.
LUNCH & LEARN
This month’s Lunch & Learn workshop has moved online. The chamber is following the CDC restrictions on the size of gatherings and the recommendations of “social distance." We also understand it is important that businesses learn techniques to help them through these challenging times.
This month’s topic will be "Profitable Marketing in Uncertain Times with Limited Resources." Jason Myers, CEO of Guerrilla Marketing, will show us some timely marketing tactics with an emphasis on hyper-effective, low-cost methods — important information as we restart our businesses after several weeks of no or reduced revenue.
The workshop will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11. You can access it from your PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device. Unfortunately, lunch will not be provided.
It's available at no cost thanks to our workshop sponsor The Suggs Group. Register at www.NorthPortAreaChamber.com under Chamber Events, or at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9N-JeNrCQ5uC2WcHwMZkcw.
'BILL'BOARD CAMPAIGN
Our “BILL”board campaign is starting off to a smashing success for the chamber and its participating partners. Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various business partners that request to have their business or organization promoted through this campaign. During the day, I will e-mail a promotional flyer about their business or organization, post the promotional flyer and conduct a live posting on the chamber’s Facebook page. This program is free to all chamber businesses, and dates are still available. I'd like to thank Lightspeed Voice, Jessica Patraw – Independent AFLAC Agent, BrightStar Care of Venice & Port Charlotte, the North Port Art Center and Epiphany Health.
GOLF UMBRELLAS
Rainy season is here, and we are selling 60-inch coverage Firm Grip golf umbrellas for $10. The umbrellas come in a solid black or black-and-white, and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis while they last. They are for sale from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Thanks to a generous donation from David Cotton with Amedisys Home Health, the first five nurses who come to our office will receive a complimentary umbrella. The umbrellas will make great gifts for Father’s Day.
COFFEE WITH THE DOCS
We’re planning to host our weekly Live Facebook “Coffee with the Docs” with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of epiphany Health on our North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak. The doctors are very knowledgeable about the coronavirus, and are frequently in contact with the White House and the State Capital. They will provide the latest updates on the status and will share their expertise knowledge on this issue. Anyone may ask the doctors questions during show using the “Comment Box,” submitting their questions in advance by e-mailing to info@northportareachamber.com.
WELCOME NEW MEMBER
We'd like to welcome IMS Barter Suncoast, Jersey Shore Crab Cake Company, Loan Star Pawn and Loan Star Pawn-Port Charlotte.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.