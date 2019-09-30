The idea of being locked in a room with no apparent way out may cause people’s hearts to race.
So then, why are escape rooms suddenly the huge new trend? For those who may not know, escape rooms are essentially a live action video game scenario. A team of two to six players in a locked room must cooperatively discover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks in a limited amount of time. The main goal is often to escape the room in which you are, but situations can vary.
So what do escape rooms have to do with libraries?
Surprisingly, a lot! Youth librarians especially are getting into the spirit of escapism for programming because it combines game play elements along with critical thinking skills and the adrenaline rush of a ticking clock. Rooms can bridge all gaps between players including gender, age and socioeconomics.
In fact, teams comprised of people of various ages and life experiences have a better chance of escaping because of differing mindsets and skills among them.
North Port Library unveiled one escape room over the summer based on the popular Star Wars franchise. Players had to retrieve the key to the Millennium Falcon in order to rescue BB-8 from the clutches of the evil First Order. Created by the teen librarian at Jacaranda, the event was a huge success for patrons of all ages. In fact, requests for more Escape Rooms came flooding into the library and were obliged.
The library is excited to showcase the “Manasota Outbreak” just in time for Halloween. Players drop themselves into a fictional zombie apocalypse and must attempt to retrieve a cure from a doctor’s lock box before zombies swarm the building. This event is for ages 12 and up, and adults are encouraged to give it a try. It’s a way to experience the fun and adrenaline without the risk! And it’s free!
If you have questions or want more information about events happening at the library please call 941-861-1300 or visit the library at 13800 Tamiami Trail.
Riley Ivol is the children’s librarian at North Port Library.
