On National Handwriting Day, come learn the secret language that your handwriting reveals at Shannon Staub Library in North Port.
Judy Kaplan will deliver this fun and informative presentation on “What Handwriting Reveals About the Writer.” Bring samples of your handwriting for Judy to analyze.
This program is for people of all ages. It’s set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. Check the online calendar at scgov.net/library or visit the branch for the most up-to-date information.
This week at Shannon Staub Library:
Saturday, Jan. 18
• Teen Advisory Board, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Make a difference at your library while accruing community service hours! Snacks provided. Must be in grades 6-12.
Monday, Jan. 20
• Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• Teen Anime Club: Learn Japanese with Kate O’Hara, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Watch anime, eat snacks and explore Japanese culture. In this special session of Anime Club, learn some beginner’s Japanese with special guest Kate O’Hara. Recommended for grades 6-12.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
• Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in this free parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
• Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents and babies from birth to 7 months old.
• Teen Free Draw, 4-5 p.m. Draw in a relaxing environment with friends. Snacks are provided!
• Zumba, 6-7 p.m. Six-week program; come to one session or all. Zumba is a fun and effective dance fitness class that provides a total workout. Wear workout clothes and sneakers; bring a bottle of water and a towel.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
• Baby Time: Polar Animals, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2.
• Toddler Time: Polar Animals, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
• Story Time: Polar Animals, 11-11:30 a.m. Fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
• Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Recommended for ages 4 and up.
• Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun. For ages 6 and up.
• What Handwriting Reveals About the Writer, 5-6 p.m. Learn what specific strokes, shapes, and lines reveal about the person who wrote it! This event is open to all ages, and registration at scgov.net/library is recommended.
Friday, Jan. 24
• Socrates Café, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Friendly philosophic conversation involves people from different backgrounds getting together to exchange thoughtful ideas and experiences while embracing the central theme of the Socratic method: that we learn more when we respectfully listen and debate ideas with others. No preparation is necessary; just come with an open mind and a friendly attitude and be willing to let your mind expand.
