Start rehearsing for our next Open Mic, on Saturday, Feb. 29. We welcome music, karaoke, poetry, short stories and more. All ages are invited to attend.
Check the online calendar at scgov.net/library or visit the branch for the most up-to-date information. The library is located at 4675 Career Lane, on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College at the corner of Toledo Blade and Cranberry Boulevard.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Teens Who Code, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn the four core computer science concepts every programmer needs. Use code to solve real-world problems. Recommended for grades 6-12.
Game Mania, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Players of all ages are invited to challenge friends and family. Choose from a huge inventory of tabletop board games and arcade adventures including basketball, cornhole, Giant Connect 4, and more. Adult supervision is required.
Monday, Feb. 24
Alzheimer’s Association: Caregiver College, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Connect with a local Alzheimer's Association representative and learn about resources.
Where Do You Think You’re From? Building Your Family Tree, 1-3 p.m. Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. Play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Read with the Dogs, 3:30-4:30 p.m. All ages are invited to drop in and say hello to our certified pet therapy dogs and their parents. Kids can read with the dogs.
Teen Advisory Board, 6-7:30 p.m. Make decisions about upcoming teen events, the Teen Zone, and the YA collection. Snacks provided. All in grades 6-12 are welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
40 Carrots: Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Uninterrupted play time with your child in free parenting education groups. From birth to 5 . Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited; pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Intro to Sewing, 1:30-3:30 p.m. You must be able to commit to all six classes. Limited to 10 participants, and registration is required. Register online at scgov.net/library.
Teen Free Write, 4-5 p.m. Write in a relaxing, low-stress environment with friends. Snacks provided.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Baby Time: Mardi Gras, 10-10:30 a.m. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
Toddler Time: Mardi Gras, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
Story Time: Mardi Gras, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Bring your own projects for development, prototyping, and production, or start something new. Library staff can answer questions and assist.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club full of fun reading, writing, and gardening adventures, with nature providing prompts for our exercises. For ages 6 and up.
Shannon Staub Book Club, 6-7 p.m. This month: "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman.
Friday, Feb. 28
Socrates Café, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Friendly philosophic conversation with people from different backgrounds embracing the Socratic method: that we learn more when we respectfully listen and debate ideas with others. No preparation is necessary.
AARP Free Tax Help, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), and documentation to support their income and deductions. Make an appointment at the Reference Desk.
Ukulele Club, 3-4:30 p.m. Bring your ukulele. Some experience is required. Registration recommended; register online at scgov.net/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.