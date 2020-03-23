The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a live “Coffee with the Doc” with Dr. Lee Gross of Epiphany Health, who will discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak as it relates to our community.
It happens at 8 a.m. each Friday on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Dr. Gross is very knowledgeable on the coronavirus, and is frequently in contact with the White House and Tallahassee. He will provide the latest updates on the status of the virus, and will share his expert knowledge on this issue. Chamber members and the public will have the opportunity to ask Dr. Gross questions by submitting them in the “Comment Box” on our Facebook page, or by e-mailing their questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com.
Dr. Gross is a three-time recipient of the North Port Sun Readers’ Choice award for Best Physician. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University, and earned his MD from Case Western Reserve University. After graduating from medical school, he completed his residency in family medicine at University Hospitals of Cleveland, where he was elected chief resident. He has board certification in family medicine and has been in private practice in North Port since 2002. He is a national speaker for Direct Primary Care. He is the President of the Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the sanctity of the doctor and patient relationship. He is the past-president of the Charlotte County Medical Society; a delegate to the Florida Medical Association; an appointee to the FMA Council on Medical Economics and Practice Innovation and serves on the Board of Trustees of Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
TO-GO & PICKUP SERVICES
With everyone being asked to stay at home until the coronavirus crisis is resolved, we have established a special “To Go/Pick-Up” tab on our website for chamber members that are offering online ordering, to-go, pickup and delivery services. This tab will be updated on a daily basis. If you need services at your home or place of business, I encourage you to check out the services being provided by our members and support your local businesses and organizations during this critical time in our country. Our local businesses and organizations give back to our community on a daily basis, and now is the time for our community to give back to them in their time of need.
WEB MARKETING TOOLS
As businesses are being forced to close or reduce their amount of service, it is imperative that they continue to promote their business or organization to the community and showcase what they have to offer. Unfortunately, many of are small or home-based businesses are not financially able to promote their business. That’s why we are offering marketing tools seminars this week that are free to members and nonmembers. The seminars will be at 1 p.m. each day through Friday our Facebook page. Seminars include: Hot Deals (Tuesday), Press Releases (Wednesday), Weekly Newsletter Chatterbox (Wednesday) and Website Member Directory Listings (Friday).
WELCOME, SONDRA
The city of North Port has announced that all “non-essential” staff will work remotely from home instead of City Hall. We are pleased to announce that Sondra Guffey, Marketing and Business Development Specialist for the city, will work out of our office from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today. Sondra will be available to answer questions and entertain input on issues regarding the city. You may contact her at 941-564-3040 or stop by our office at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. I applaud the city of North Port and its Economic Development Department for partnering with the chamber to make to this opportunity available.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Bowersox Air Conditioning & Heating and Palm Trends Marketing to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.