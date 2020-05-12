As businesses and organizations continue to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce understands the financial difficulties of re-starting a business or organization.
It is imperative that businesses people and organizational leaders make the community aware that they are open for business. The chamber is offering a chance for our members to promote their business or organization at no cost. Beginning May 26, I will be kicking off the annual Summer “BILL”board Campaign.
I will proudly display their shirt on their scheduled day and will return the shirt — washed and dried — shortly following that day. I will email a brief promo about their business or organization to all chamber members and the community the day that they reserve for this promotion. I will also post a picture of me wearing their shirt with a brief write-up about your business or organization on the chamber's Facebook page.
Since I'm frequently out in the community at different events, functions and meetings on behalf of the chamber, and with the number of people who visit the chamber office daily, what better way to promote their business or organization than having me wear their shirt for a day.
Each chamber business and organization that participates in the Summer “BILL”board Campaign promotion will get recognized weekly in my Sun newspaper column. If you want to schedule a day for me to wear one of your shirts, please call our office at 941-564-3040 or e-mail info@northportareachamber.com.
The Summer "Bill"board Campaign promotion dates are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. This campaign will continue daily, Monday-Friday, until Sept. 4.
LUNCH & LEARN
We understand it is important that businesses learn business techniques to help them through these challenging times. To accomplish this, we are taking our Lunch & Learn workshops virtual.
Pamela Starr from Google will be our presenter online from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14. In this one-hour webinar, learn what changes you must make to your Google Business Profile and general website to serve the needs of your customers, as well as your business, during uncertain times.
Access it using your PC, MAC, iPad, iPhone or Android device. The workshop is available at no cost, thanks to our sponsor Port Charlotte SCORE. Registration is available at NorthPortAreaChamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the Executive Director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
