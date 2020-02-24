The 2020 Leadership North Port Class is conducting a multi-gift baskets raffle to benefit and help improve security for the Child Protection Center in North Port.
Their will be three gift baskets include a Wagon of Cheer, which holds a nice assortment of liquor, wine, wine glasses, and more, valued at around $500. There is a “Spa Basket,” that contains a variety of beauty items, massage and yoga gift certificates for places around the community, valued at $650. The third is the “Man’s-ket,” a wheelbarrow filled with power tools, painting supplies, hand tools and gift cards.
The raffle ticket cost $5, but you can get three for $10. Ticket buyers can choose which basket they would like to take a chance on. Those interested in purchasing tickets may do so from any member of the 2020 Leadership North Port Class, or by calling the North Port Chamber of Commerce at 941-564-3040.
Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program.
The North Port Chamber conducts the Leadership North Port program annually from October through June.
MEMBERSHIP COORDINATOR NEEDED
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting resumes for a membership coordinator. This is a full-time position and is responsible for all activities related to the recruitment and retention of chamber members. The primary responsibilities include:
Membership. Create and execute activities related to the selling, renewing and retention of Chamber memberships. Work closely with the Member Services Committee and Chamber leadership.
Membership Initiatives. Manage any membership initiatives to increase membership enrollments, maintain and/or increase membership retention by utilizing and suggesting special promotions and creative sales techniques.
Personal Calling. Contact is expected to be made to both prospective and existing members.
Monitoring and Reporting. Provide monthly status of new and renew Chamber memberships.
Represent Chamber. Attend Community and Chamber events as a representative of the Chamber.
Those interested can e-mail their resumes to wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or mail to 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port, FL 34286. Resumes can be dropped off at the chamber office between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, please call the chamber office at 941-564-3040.
GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
This month’s Government Relations Committee meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in room 244 at North Port City Hall. This committee meets on a monthly basis and acts as the liaison between chamber members and the various local, regional, and state governing bodies, as well as monitoring any public policy or legislation that may impact the business community.
This month we are pleased to have Vice Mayor Jill Luke attending the meeting to provide updates on North Port issues and topics. The committee will also have Rob Lewis, Director of Government Relations for Sarasota County, who will address issues pertaining to SCAT Transportation and Mental Health Districts, and will summarize legislative items related to Sarasota County. The Government Relations Committee meetings are open to all chamber members and to the public. Coffee, water and donuts will be provided.
NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Basil Appliance Sales and Service, Gallery of Artful Things, Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery and Rob Hurth Photography as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please call the chamber office at 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
