We hope you are planning to attend the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce’s 34th Annual Business & Community Expo, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
We’re pleased to announce that Worksite is once again the title sponsor, and the theme this year will be “BIG” (Business Is Great) Expo.
The expo is designed to showcase business products and services that are available to the community. The Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays will be giving away tickets to their spring training games every hour. There will be an opportunity for the public to win two grand prize tickets on the Key West Express. Every vendor will be giving away door prizes to the public.
The expo is open and free to the public, and the first 300 participants will receive a complimentary goody bag filled with wonderful items provided by chamber members.
There are still some vendor booths available for chamber and non-chamber businesses and will be sold and secured on a first-come, first-served basis. We encourage all businesses and organizations to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote their business or organization to the community and potentially secure new customers, clients and community supporters.
This year, the chamber is teaming up with the city of North Port to hold the Business & Community Expo in conjunction with the city’s Big Rally event, immediately following the Expo from 1-4 p.m. on the City Green.
The Big Rally will be a community celebration recognizing the first full spring training season for the Atlanta Braves in North Port and the economic impact it will have. Live music, family activities, entertainment and wiener dog races will be provided at no cost. Food and drinks will be available for sale.
AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours networking event is 5:30-7 p.m. today (Feb. 11) at Keller Williams Peace River Partners, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. It’s sponsored by the Rhonda Gustitus Team, and is open to all members and non-members. Bring a door prize to promote your business. Food and beverages prizes will be provided.
RAYS BREAKFAST
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, will have our Annual Tampa Bay Rays Chamber Breakfast at 8 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El JoBean Road, Port Charlotte. This is an opportunity for members of the various chambers to network and to hear special guest speakers from the Rays organization. There is no cost to attend, and a light continental breakfast and beverages will be provided by the Rays. After the breakfast, members are welcome to stay and watch the players participate in the first day of Spring Training practice.
NET@NOON
This month’s CNet @ Noon Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. There will be a large extensive gourmet salad bar with grilled chicken and shrimp, two house-made soup, fresh baked breads, carved ham and turkey, dessert station and fountain drink. Cost is $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door. We’ll introduce new members. This event is open to all. Reserve by Feb. 17 so we can make the proper arrangements.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Comprehensive Childcare Associates, 2447 Sycamore St., from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 21. Everyone is welcome to see their place and what they do. Food, drinks and door prizes will be provided.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Solar Solutions FLA and Total Therapy Florida as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
