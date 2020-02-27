Looking for a fun, new path to the world of reading and writing? Join us each Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. for “Growing Young Readers and Writers,” a program for ages 6 and up that encourages engagement with storytelling through a stimulating combination of creative exercises and gardening activities.
Past projects have included pumpkin planting and the installation of a bamboo reading nook. Stories and artwork created by program attendees are regularly published in an anthology for all to share and celebrate.
Visit our branch or call 941-861-1110 for the most up-to-date information. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College at the corner of Toledo Blade and Cranberry Blvd.
Here's what's going on this week:
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Adult Creation Station Workshop: Laser Cutter, 2-3:30 p.m. Learn how to prepare your own designs for cutting and engraving in this workshop. Limited to 10 participants; registration is required. Register online at scgov.net/library.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. Play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome to come, as help is given to those who need it! Chess sets are provided.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Technology Rescue, 10 a.m.-noon. Having trouble with your device? Need help syncing your eBooks? Come see Luis, our in-house tech expert. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744.
Florida-Friendly Landscaping 101, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Join Wilma Holley from University of Florida / IFAS Extension and Sustainability Sarasota County to learn Florida-friendly landscaping tips and tricks! This month’s topic: Cool Plants for Butterflies and Pollinators.
Teen Creation Station Workshop: Laser Cutter, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Learn how to prepare your own designs for cutting and engraving in this workshop for ages 13-18. Registration is required. Register online at scgov.net/library.
Youth Creation Station Workshop: Laser Cutter, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn to prepare your own designs for cutting and engraving in this workshop for ages 8-12. Registration is required. Register at scgov.net/library.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Forty Carrots: Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. For mobile babies to 5 years old. Drop in to enjoy special play time with your child, meet our friendly Parenting Educators and discover how Forty Carrots Family Center can help you enjoy parenting even more. Space is limited; pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Get into the adult coloring craze! Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. For parents and babies ages birth to seven months old. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with our Parenting Educators.
Intro to Sewing, 1:30-3:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Limited to 10 participants; registration is required. Register online at scgov.net/library.
Teen Tabletop Gaming, 4-5 p.m. Gaming in the Teen Zone. Snacks are provided!
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Baby Time: Dinosaurs, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For up to 1 year old.
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Toddler Time: Dinosaurs, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, songs, dances, and movement activities, young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 1 – 3 years old.
Story Time: Dinosaurs, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, singing, dancing, learning kindergarten readiness skills and crafts. For ages 3-5 years old.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Bring your own projects for development, prototyping, and production, or start something new. Library staff will be available to answer questions and assist with equipment setup.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club full of fun reading, writing, and gardening adventures, with nature providing prompts for our exercises. For ages 6 and up.
Technology Rescue, 4-8 p.m. Having trouble with your device? Need help syncing your eBooks? Come see Luis, our in-house tech expert! Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment now.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
AARP Free Tax Help, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Taxpayers bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), and documentation to support their income and deductions. Visit the Shannon Staub Reference Desk to make your appointment.
Ukulele Club, 3- 4:30 p.m. Bring your instrument and surround yourself with fellow ukulele lovers in South County. Our location is a perfect venue to watch, interact with one another, play together and learn from each other. Some experience is required.
