There is lots to do at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port, and even more in the weeks to come.
Don’t miss “Artists in Purgatory: Cuban Art of the 1980s” on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Join us to hear Jorge Reynardus talk about the lives and work of 70 expatriate Cuban artists, who fled the Castro crackdown on Cuba's 1980s Art Renaissance. Registration is recommended and can be done online or at the service desk. (See contact information below.)
Here are some more highlights of things coming up this week:
Saturday
Hallow-Teen Party, 7:30-10 p.m. Come in your best costume and enjoy games, scare zones, prizes, escape rooms, and a ghoulish dance party at this after-hours event! A signed permission slip must be turned in to gain access to the event. Check-in will begin at 7:30 p.m. Participants will not be admitted after 8:15 p.m. Please use the permission slip as your ticket in; you can pick one up at the Youth Services Desk at the Shannon Staub Library. For ages 11 - 18.
Monday, Oct. 28
"Where Do You Think You’re From?" Building Your Family Tree, 1-3 p.m. Interested in genealogy or building your family tree? Let us help! Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment now.
Afternoon Teen Time: Halloween Movie with Spooky Snacks, 2-4 p.m. Watch a Halloween-themed flick and create some ghoulish treats to make it come alive! For ages 11-18.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Registration is recommended.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Lego Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in FREE Partners in Play parenting education groups. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event. From birth to 5 years old.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Baby Time: Halloween, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
Toddler Time: Halloween, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities. Young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
Story Time: Halloween, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
Halloween Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. For ages 4 and up.
Shannon Staub Library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port. For information, visit www.scgov.net, call 941-861-1741, email wblydenburgh@scgov.net.
