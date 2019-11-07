Join us for a demonstration and tutorial of Japanese Calligraphy by Aiko Anderson of the Sumi-e Society of America at the Shannon Staub Library. This special event will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Here’s what’s going on at Shannon Staub Library this week:
Saturday
• Teens Who Code, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn the four core computer science concepts every programmer needs to know. Teens will be challenged to use code to solve real-world problems that they care about.
• Teen Advisory Board, 12:30-2 p.m. Join to make a difference at your local library while accruing community service hours. Snacks provided.
• Next Level Tabletop Gaming, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Choose from a selection of familiar and unique games to play with family and friends. Open to all ages.
Monday
Closed in Observance of Veterans Day
Tuesday
• Lego Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
• Teen Movie Night,”Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a movie with your friends in the Teen Zone! Popcorn and other snacks will be provided. recommended for ages 11-18.
• Backyard Chicken Club, 6-7 p.m. Got chickens, want chickens, or just want to talk chicken? Join us the second Tuesday of every month starting Nov. 12 for the Backyard Chicken Club. We will talk, brag, discuss, and maybe learn a little about our favorite breakfast provider. No live birds please, just pictures. For adults, seniors and families. Registration is recommended.
Wednesday
• Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in FREE Partners in Play) parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
• Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Thursday
• Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.
• Baby Time: Food, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
• Toddler Time: Food, 10:30-11:00 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
• Story Time: Food, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
• Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Recommended ages 4 and up.
• Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun. Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Shannon Staub Library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port. For information, visit www. scgov.net, call 941-861-1741, email wblydenburgh@scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.