The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting Thursday with Sarasota County School Board member Eric Robinson, and the public is welcome to join in.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m., presented live on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Robinson will provide the latest news and updates on COVID-19 and its impact on the Sarasota County School District, the search for a new Sarasota County superintendent and any other information pertinent to Sarasota County Schools students and families.
Robinson will entertain questions submitted during the meeting. Participants can email questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or enter them in the “Comment Box” during the meeting.
The Town Hall is being presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and Cowork HIVE – North Port.
VIRTUAL LUNCH AND LEARN
Our Lunch and Learn series has gone virtual.
We are following the CDC restrictions on the size of gatherings and the recommendations of “social distance.” We also understand it is important that businesses in the area learn business techniques to help them through these challenging times. To accomplish both of these we are taking our Lunch and Learn Workshops to the internet.
For business owners, this can be a challenging time. In this one-hour webinar, learn what changes you must make to your Google Business Profile and general website in order to serve the needs of your customers, as well as your business, during uncertain times.
Pamela Starr from Google will be our presenter. The workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m. May 14. You can access the webinar from your PC, MAC, iPad, iPhone or Android device. The workshop is available at no cost, thanks to our sponsor Port Charlotte SCORE. Register at NorthPortAreaChamber.com or at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9148821156604610574.
