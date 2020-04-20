The North Port Chamber is hosting a Virtual Town Hall meeting with Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, live on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
Ziegler will provide the latest news and updates on the cornavirus and its effect on Sarasota County and any funding opportunities or assistance available. He'll entertain questions emailed in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or in the comment box on Facebook during the meeting. This is co-sponsored by the Cowork HIVE-North Port.
SMALL BUSINESS RESILIENCY LOAN
Sarasota County and the Economic Development Corp. created the Small Business Resiliency Loan program to give businesses immediate, short-term relief. They've provided $4.3 million in low-interest loans to small businesses. The CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan and SBDC Bridge Loan are just a few of the programs that can help businesses awaiting funding from larger federal programs.
SAVE SMALL BUSINESS FUND
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Vistaprint launched the Save Small Business Fund, a grant program to provide assistance to small businesses owners employing three to 20 people in economically vulnerable communities hit by the pandemic. The Foundation will distribute $5,000 grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities. Applications open April 20. Grants are awarded weekly. Visit www.savesmallbusiness.com.
RE-EMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE
We've received calls asking about the Department of Economic Opportunity applications, mainly from people without internet access or who could not sign into the state website. We have an electronic writable applications. Email info@northportareachamber.com. Or pick up a hard copy outside our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., 24 hours a day. You can ship it from the FedEx office, 1506 US 41 Bypass, Venice, overnight to the Department of Economic Opportunity office in Tallahassee.
COFFEE WITH THE DOCS
Join our “Coffee with the Docs” with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of epiphany Health on the Chamber’s Facebook page 8 a.m. Fridays. Get the latest on the coronoavirus. Ask Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch questions via the comment box or email to info@northportareachamber.com.
NEW MEMBER
We would like to welcome The Wright Step to Senior Living to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce
