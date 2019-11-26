Come “Read With The Dogs” at Shannon Staub Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dece. 10. Kids love building their reading and speaking skills in a friendly environment, and the dogs love the attention. All are invited.
Here is are more activities scheduled for Shannon Staub Library:
Saturday, Nov. 30
• Open Mic, 1-4 p.m. An open mic for anybody interested in performing for a group. We welcome musicians, karaoke, poetry, short stories, and more.
Monday, Dec. 2
• Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome to come, as help is given to those who need it! Chess sets are provided. Registration is recommended.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• Photos with the Grinch, noon-2 p.m. Enjoy books for all ages at amazing discounts through our FOL book sale and take a photo with our special guest, Mr. Grinch.
• Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Want to learn more about Florida-friendly gardens, composting, or citrus trees? Need a plant or insect identified? Every Tuesday, the library hosts a Plant Clinic where homeowners can receive research-based lawn, landscape, and pest management help from UF/ IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers. These sessions are made possible through a partnership with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. For more information, call 941-861-5000 or 941-861-9807.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• Partners in Play, 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
• Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Get into the adult coloring craze! Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity at the Shannon Staub Library. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
• Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents and babies from birth to 7 months old.
• Energy Upgrade Workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join us for this 1-hour workshop where you'll learn energy, water, and cost saving strategies at home. Attendees will receive a free Do It Yourself Energy Saving Kit (one per household) that includes Energy Star LED light bulbs, WaterSense faucet aerators, a smart power strip, weatherization materials, and outlet insulating gaskets, and other items so you can start saving. Advance registration is required. Register early at www.eventbrite.com/e/energy-upgrade-workshop-registration-67764025023 to reserve your spot and receive notice of any changes.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
• Baby Time: Hanukkah, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
• Toddler Time: Hanukkah, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities. Young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
• Story Time: Hanukkah, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
• Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8:00 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Recommended for ages 4 and up.
• Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
• Shannon Staub Book Club, 6-7 p.m. We will be reading and discussing "The Snow Child" by Eowyn Ivey. Alaska, 1920: a brutal place to homestead, and especially tough for a couple who have never been able to conceive. Jack and Mabel are drifting apart—he breaking under the weight of the work of the farm; she crumbling from loneliness and despair. In a moment of levity during the season’s first snowfall, they build a child out of snow. When she appears on their doorstep as a little girl, wild and secretive, their lives are changed forever.
Friday Dec. 6
• Introduction to Genealogy Research, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about genealogy research through Ancestry, Heritage Quest, and other databases. Students need names, dates, and locations of people to be researched on the databases. Bring your own thumb drive for articles to be printed. Registration is required.
• Advanced Genealogy Research, 1-3 p.m. The 1-3 pm genealogy session requires previous training from the introductory class at 10 a.m.-noon. One on one research assistance will be available for advanced students. Students need names, dates, and locations of people to be researched on the databases. Bring your own thumb drive for articles to be printed. Registration is required.
Shannon Staub Library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port. For information, visit www. scgov.net, call 941-861-1741, email wblydenburgh@scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.