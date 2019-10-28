The chamber’s Government Relations Committee will be discussing the Sarasota County Re-Districting Lines at their meeting this week.
Christine Robinson, executive director of the Argus Foundation, will provide an update and lead a discussion on the results of the Re-Districting Lines and how it impacts the City of North Port and Sarasota County.
Also, North Port officials will be there to provide a presentation and breakdown on the city’s 2019-2020 budget.
The meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in the 2nd Floor Community Room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port. It’s open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, coffee and water will be provided.
Decker Plumbing
We’ll be conducting a ribbon-cutting Ceremony for Decker Plumbing & Drains at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., at noon today (Tuesday). Please join us as we welcome Decker to the chamber and to the city of North Port. Food and drinks will be provided. Ribbon-cuttings are open to all chamber members and to the public.
Purchasing discount
We’re introducing a free exclusive purchasing discount for members with Office Depot for office supplies, products and services. Find out about it and sign up at the Breakfast Club Networking event, set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Blvd., North Port. Representatives from Office Depot will conduct a presentation on the purchasing discount opportunity and allow members to sign up. There is no cost to attend, unless you wish to order a meal from the delicious breakfast menu. Please register in advance so we can make the proper arrangements that proper arrangements.
2020 Community Guide
We are excited to be partnering with members Gelmtree Advertising and Buffalo Graffix to produce our 2020 Community Guide. This publication is the member voice of our chamber and the community. The ad deadline is Thursday, Oct. 31. Contact Carole Holden at Gelmtree Advertising at 352-408-8601 or Carole@The MediaFairy.com.
Frosty Award
The holidays are just around the corner, and North Port will soon be ablaze with holiday lights and decorations! The chamber will present its Annual Frosty Award to the storefront chamber business judged to exhibit the most festive holiday decorations.
Start planning your decorations. The business has to be a chamber member to win. Entrees are due in the chamber office by Nov. 27. Judging will be Dec. 11, and the award will be presented Dec. 19 at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Luncheon.
New members
We would like to welcome the following businesses that have recently joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: National Cremation Society and Triple B BBQ.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northport areachamber.com.
