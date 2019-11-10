Networking is not about making a sale, it’s about developing relationships.
Marc Miles, business attorney and BNI director consultant, will show us how to network and create new contacts, gain referrals, stay current on business trends, solve problems and share knowledge and experience.
Learn the Ten Commandments (or so) of Networking. Ultimately the purpose of networking is to increase revenues. The workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Community Room on the second floor at Sarasota Memorial Healthcare, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port.
North Port Small Business Lunch & Learn workshops are presented by the Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no charge, thanks to our workshop sponsor Christian Brothers Automotive.
This is the final workshop of the 12th season of the North Port Small Business Lunch & Learn. I would like to thank everyone who took part as a participant, sponsor, presenter and organizer to help make the series a great success. I hope to see you at March 2020 Lunch & Learn Workshop. Please register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com.
Business After Hours
This month's Business After Hours networking event is 5:30-7 p.m. today, Nov. 12, at SeePort Optometry, 4381 Aidan Lane, North Port. It's free and open to all chamber members and anyone who wants to see how the chamber can help your business or organization. Food, beverages and door prizes will be provided.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
We're having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sea Ray Home Improvements at noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Please join us as we welcome Sea Ray Home Improvements. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Network @ Noon
This month’s Net@Noon luncheon is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The College's Culinary Program will prepare a buffet of roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, fresh green beans, cranberry sauce, holiday desert and beverages. We'll introduce new members. Cost is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. This is open to all members and guests.
Frosty Awards
North Port will soon be ablaze with holiday lights and decorations, and the chamber will present its Annual Frosty Award to the storefront chamber business judged to exhibit the most festive holiday decorations. Start planning your decorations. The business has to be a chamber member to win. Entrees are due in the chamber office by Nov. 27. Judging will be Dec. 11, and the award will be presented Dec. 19 at the chamber’s Annual Awards Luncheon.
Annual Holiday Social
Our Annual Holiday Social is 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Cost is $25 and includes heavy appetizers, non-alcoholic beverages, entertainment and dancing. We'll have a cash bar and Mike Juaire of Spin It Again DJ Services. We'll conduct a Giving Tree for members to select a family in need, and provide gifts for the holiday season.
Toys for Tots
The chamber is an official drop-off location for the Holiday Toys for Tots Program, sponsored by the Marine Corps League, Detachment 948. We encourage the community to donate a new, unwrapped toy for those less fortunate by Dec. 13. Batteries for toys are always needed.
New members
We'd like to welcome Family Spine and Pain Institute as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. For more information, visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.