This month’s Breakfast Club Networking is set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at the Twisted Fork Restaurant, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Laura Ansel with North Port's Parks & Recreation Department will tell us about city events that can help businesses and organizations promote themselves to the community.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn about what our city has to offer.
This event is open to all chamber members at no cost, unless you wish to order off the breakfast menu. Guests are invited to see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a chamber member. Seating is limited to 70, so you must register on our “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com.
Lunch & Learn
Whether you have a new, growing or established company, North Port has resources to help you thrive in the current business environment. Find out what the city can offer for those who own or manage a business in North Port. Be inspired by what is ahead for our city and how your business can benefit.
City staff members have tools to help with demographic and other information to help businesses with planning. Stay on track with building a new structure, moving into a new location, adding signage or maintaining your business. Our partners can help with workforce development.
The Lunch & Learn Workshop is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Hampton Inn and Suites North Port, 5664 Tuscola Blvd. We sponsor these workshops in partnership with the city and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is provided at no charge. Please register at “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com. You can view the workshop live our Facebook page.
Pancake breakfast fundraiser
The 2021 Leadership North Port Class will have a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser to benefit local nonprofits from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 10 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail. Get pancakes or toast, bacon or sausage, eggs, home fries and beverage for $15. Half of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits. Get tickets at our office or at www.northportareachamber.com.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
We're conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Port Charlotte KIA, 202 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, at 11:30 a.m. April 14. Please join us and see the great selection and deals they have on vehicles and what type of automotive services they offer. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all. Attendees should register in advance and plan to maintain safe social distancing.
Business After Hours
This month’s Business After Hours will be 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 13 at Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa, 1143 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port. See the recently renovated expansion that Kyle Kurtis has completed. Members and nonmembers are encouraged to experience the power of chamber networking at this free event. Food and beverages will be provided. Bring a door prize to give away. Please register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made.
Net @ Noon
This month’s Chamber Net @ Noon luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice. It's $15 in advance or $20 at the door. We'll introduce new members. Members and nonmembers can experience the power of chamber networking. Make reservations by April 14, so that proper arrangements can be made. Bring a door prize to give away.
'Let’s CHAT'
Each Friday morning, we will host the weekly one-hour “Let’s CHAT” show by Zoom. Participants may talk informally with me and fellow chamber members on topics and issues related to the chamber and North Port starting at 7:30 a.m. The “Let’s Chat” show will be live on our Facebook page. Get the Zoom link by registering on the “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com.
'Business Spotlight'
Join us on our weekly “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, we spotlight chamber members Port Charlotte KIA.
New member
We would like to welcome CenterPlace Health as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
