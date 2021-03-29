Each Friday morning starting April 2, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host the weekly one-hour “Let’s CHAT” show by Zoom.
Participants will be able to talk informally with me and fellow chamber members on topics and issues related to the chamber and North Port starting at 7:30 a.m. each week. The “Let’s Chat” show will be live on our Facebook page. Get the Zoom link by registering on the “Event Page” at www.northportareachamber.com.
Orientation, web training
We're having free chamber orientation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 31) at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Discover the benefits and opportunities that come with chamber membership. This is for new members, and current and prospective members are welcome. See how we can help you promote your products and services to grow and succeed. We'll follow that by showing you how to use our website. Please register in advance so proper arrangements can be made. Breakfast will be available for purchase.
Pancake breakfast
The 2021 Leadership North Port Class will have a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser to benefit local nonprofits from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 10 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail. Get pancakes or toast, bacon or sausage, eggs, home fries and beverage for $15. Half of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits. Get tickets at our office or at www.northportareachamber.com.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
We're planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for DK Consultants of Florida, 155 Chelsea Court N.W., Port Charlotte. It's 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Our cosponsor is Stewart Title. Please join us as we welcome DK Consultants of Florida to the chamber and see what they have available to offer. Beverages, including beer and wine, and snacks will be provided. It's free, but attendees are asked to register in advance. If you do not have one, face masks will be provided.
North Port map
The chamber is offering businesses the opportunity to purchase advertising for our 2021 North Port Maps. These maps are very popular. We’ll have 4,000 printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July. Businesses interested in purchasing an ad must order and make payment by May 14. The size of ads range from business-card sized to full-panel. Contact us for rates.
'Business Spotlight'
Join us on our weekly “Business Spotlight Show,” 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday on WKDW 97.5 FM Real Community Radio. This 30-minute radio show is also shown live on our Facebook page during the taping at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, we spotlight chamber members Tax Savers.
New members
We would like to welcome Charlotte Bridal Boutique & Formal Menswear, Iona Cannabis Clinic of Port Charlotte, PRIOROTY Transit LLC, Putting Golf Square and Waste to Charity Inc. as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
