Don’t miss Winter Wonderland at the library on Thursday, Dec. 19. We will have special holiday-themed events throughout the day, from Story Time in the morning to a Holiday Open Lab in the Creation Station throughout the day.
Festivities culminate with a night-time celebration featuring Santa Claus and Mr. Grinch!
Here's what's happening at the Shannon Staub Library this week:
Saturday, Dec. 14
• Teens Who Code, 10 a.m.-noon. Teens will learn the four core computer science concepts every programmer needs to know. They will be challenged to use code to solve real-world problems that they care about. This program is recommended for ages 11-18. Registration is recommended. Teens Who Code is a variation of Girls Who Code using the same curriculum.
• Teen Advisory Board, 12:30-2 p.m. Join to make a difference at your local library while accruing community service hours! Snacks provided.
• Next Level Tabletop Gaming, 2:30 -4:30 p.m. Choose from a selection of familiar and unique games to play with family and friends. This event is open to all ages.
Monday, Dec. 16
• Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Registration is recommended.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Want to learn more about Florida-friendly gardens, composting, or citrus trees? Need a plant or insect identified? Every Tuesday, the library hosts a Plant Clinic where homeowners can receive research-based lawn, landscape, and pest management help from UF/IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers. These sessions are made possible through a partnership with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County.
• Lego Club & Tinker Tuesday Demo, 5:30-7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families. Come out for this special session to play with some of our Creation Station gadgets and hear about the exciting plans for LEGO Club in 2020!Top of Form
• Teen Anime Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Watch anime, eat snacks and explore Japanese culture! Recommended for grades 6-12.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity at the Shannon Staub Library. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• Yak and Yarn, 10-1:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
• Baby Time: Christmas Around the World, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
• Toddler Time: Christmas Around the World, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities, young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
• Story Time: Christmas Around the World, 11:00-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
• Holiday Workshop in the Creation Station: Winter Wonderland, noon-8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Recommended ages 4 and up. Special holiday edition.
• Crafty Things: Winter Wonderland, 2-3:30 p.m. Drop in from 12-4 p.m. for some fun and easy holiday crafts. Make a greeting card using DIY stamps, help assemble a holiday jigsaw puzzle, and create a unique ornament using washi tape. Recommended for adults.
• Ugly Sweater Teen Holiday Party 3-6 p.m. Come dressed in your best/worst seasonal attire after school for a fun and crazy twist on the holidays with games, snacks, and more. Recommended for grades 6-12.
• Growing Young Readers and Writers: Plant the Season, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun. Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. Join us for a special holiday edition of the club as we explore how flowers, plants, and trees are used in winter celebrations all around the world. We'll also be making nature-friendly ornaments and writing holiday greeting cards. For ages 6 and up.
• Winter Wonderland Celebration: 6-7 p.m. Bring the whole family to enjoy seasonal crafts, a hot cocoa bar, and a photo station featuring our special guests, Santa Claus and Mr. Grinch.
The Shannon Staub Library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port, on the Sarasota County Tech College campus. Visit scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com for more information.
