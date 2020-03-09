The North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn program returns for its 13th year supporting businesses in North Port.
This month, the topic that we will cover is “Creating Effective Facebook Ads.” Facebook has the biggest reach of all the social media platforms and the most powerful targeting capabilities.
Barbara Langdon of Market Momentum will review some Facebook marketing fundamentals, analyze key elements of a Facebook ad and discuss Facebook targeting capabilities. She will also explore Facebook analytics and how to use them to improve your marketing.
The workshop will 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at our new location, Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by the chamber in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Buffalo Wings & Rings. To register for the workshop, please visit www.northportareachamber.com or call our office at 941-564-3040.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours networking event will 5:30-8 p.m. today, March 10, at Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, on the second floor of 18401 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. This event is open to all members, and there is no cost. Businesses and organizations that are not currently chamber members are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and see how we can help you. Bring a door prize to give away at the event. Food, beverages and door prizes will be provided.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Basil Appliance Sales and Service, 4903 White Ibis Drive, next to Dunkin’ Donuts off Sumter Boulevard at noon Monday, March 16. Join us as we welcome Basil Appliance to the chamber and the city of North Port and see what types of products and services they have to offer. Ribbon-cuttings are open to all. Refreshments will be provided.
MEMBERSHIP COORDINATOR
The chamber is accepting resumes for a membership coordinator. This is a full-time position and the person will be responsible for all activities related to the recruitment and retention of Chamber members. The primary responsibilities include: creating and executing activities related to the selling; renewing and retention of chamber memberships; working closely with the Member Services Committee and chamber leadership; managing membership initiatives to increase membership enrollments; maintaining and increasing membership retention with special promotions and creative sales techniques; personal calling to prospective and existing members; monitoring and reporting new and renewed chamber memberships; and representing the chamber at events.
Those interested can email their resumes to wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or mail to 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port, FL 34286. Resumes can be dropped off at the Chamber office from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, please call us at 941-564-3040.
NORTH PORT MAPS
The chamber is offering the opportunity for member and non-member businesses to order and purchase advertising in the 2020 North Port Maps. These maps are very popular and the Chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2020. Businesses interested in buying an ad must order and make payment no later than April 30. Go to www.northportareachamber.com and click on the map form for more information.
LEADERSHIP RAFFLE
The 2020 Leadership North Port class is conducting a Multi-Gift Baskets raffle to benefit and help improve security for the Child Protection Center in North Port. The baskets include a“Wagon of Cheer,” with liquor, wine, wine glasses, and more, valued at around $500, a “Spa Basket” that contains a variety of beauty items, massage and yoga gift certificates for places around the community, valued at $650, and a “Man-sket” wheelbarrow filled with power tools, painting supplies, hand tools and gift cards. The cost of the raffle tickets is $5 or three tickets for $10. Ticket buyers can choose on which basket they want to take a chance. Buy tickets from any member of the 2020 Leadership North Port class, or by calling the North Port Chamber of Commerce at 941-564-3040.
Leadership North Port is a North Port Chamber program designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Healthcare Solutions Team, Keller Williams Island Life-North Port and North Port Living as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
