NORTH PORT — Lizards, frogs, and toads … oh my!
Don’t miss out on this live animal presentation for ages 6 and up all about amphibians from Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Check the online calendar at scgov.net/library or visit the branch for the most up-to-date information. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College at the corner of Toledo Blade and Cranberry Blvd.
Here's more going on at the Shannon Staub Library:
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
Meditation for Beginners, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn Isha Kriya, a simple 12-18 minute practice, to help you to become meditative effortlessly to attain health, clarity and joy. Offered by the Isha Foundation, an international nonprofit, non-religious, public service organization aimed to bring well-being to everyone through yoga and meditation. Conducted by a trained facilitator. Free ongoing online support will be available so participants can continue to practice on their own. No previous experience with meditation and can be done sitting in a chair. For ages 12 and up.
MONDAY, FEB. 17
Library Closed for President’s Day
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
DIY Time, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Love to create? This is the program for you! Drop in once a month for an open hour of art including coloring, clay, crafts and more! Recommended for ages 6 and up.
Teen Anime Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Watch anime, eat snacks and explore Japanese culture! Teen programs are recommended for grades 6-12.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
40 Carrots: Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in FREE Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited; pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m-noon. Get into the adult coloring craze! Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Intro to Sewing, 1:30-3:30 p.m. You must be able to commit to all six classes. Limited to 10 participants, and registration is required at scgov.net/library.
Teen Free Draw, 4-5 p.m. Take this opportunity to write in a relaxing, low stress environment with friends! Snacks are provided!
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Baby Time: Trains and Trucks, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
Toddler Time: Trains and Trucks, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
Story Time: Trains and Trucks, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
Crafty Things, 2-3:30 p.m. Join us for a fun and easy craft! For adults and seniors.
Meet the Amphibians, 4-5:30 p.m. Join us for a live animal presentation from Nathalie Smith of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources all about the amphibian life cycle. For ages 6 and up.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Introduction to Genealogy Research, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about genealogy research through Ancestry, Heritage Quest, and other databases. Students need names, dates, and locations of people to be researched on the databases. Registration is required. Register online at scgov.net/library.
AARP Free Tax Help, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. AARP is providing free tax help. Taxpayers, bring photo ID, their Social Security card (or SSA 1099), and documentation to support their income and deductions. Visit the reference desk to make appointments.
Advanced Genealogy Research, 1-3 p.m. This session requires previous training from the introductory class at 10 a.m. to noon. One on one research assistance will be available for advanced students. Students need names, dates, and locations of people to be researched on the databases. Registration is required. Register scgov.net/library.
